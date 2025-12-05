2-time Olympic medalist Beatriz Ferreira to defend IBF title against big-punching Turkish opponent 2-time Olympic medalist Beatriz Ferreira to defend IBF title against big-punching Turkish opponent MONACO — IBF world lightweight champion Beatriz Ferreira’s opponent on Saturday has won her last three fights via stoppages — infrequent in women’s boxing due to two-minute rounds.

That means Elif Nur Turhan can punch. Ferreira is fine with that. The undefeated boxers traded verbal jabs at a press conference Thursday.

"I believe it’s going to be a war,” said Ferreira, a 32-year-old Brazilian. “We are going to put on a show for the public, but she won’t be able to take the belt — it’s not going to happen.”

Turhan was described by Matchroom promoter Eddie Hearn as “pound for pound the biggest puncher in women’s boxing, one of the most feared fighters in the world.”

The co-main event is the fourth title defense for Ferreira , who has held the IBF belt since April 2024. She was a silver medalist at the Tokyo Olympics and won a bronze medal at the Paris Games.

The 30-year-old Turhan plans to bring the belt to Istanbul.

“It’s all about the preparation. I’ve trained like a warrior,” she said. “I’ve put myself through the paces.”

Hearn said he wants the winner in Monte Carlo to face WBC lightweight champion Caroline Dubois.

The other co-main event features Shabaz Masoud against Peter McGrail in an all-British super bantamweight bout.

The face-to-face between British welterweights Conah Walker and Pat McCormack got heated.

“The fight's not won at the press conference,” McCormack , a silver medalist at the Tokyo Games, told Walker .

A moment later, Walker gave McCormack a two-handed shove and said “shut your mouth son,” adding an expletive.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.