3 Indians make cut as Diksha is set for another fine finish in Dutch Ladies golf

PTI |
May 18, 2025 09:20 AM IST

3 Indians make cut as Diksha is set for another fine finish in Dutch Ladies golf

Hilversum , Indian golfer Diksha Dagar is in position for another fine finish as she carded a fine 2-under 70 to be placed tied ninth at the Dutch Ladies Open here.

HT Image
HT Image

Diksha produced a nice finish with three bridies and one bogey in the last six holes and was at 3-under at the end of 36 holes with one more day to go.

As for the other Indians, Hitaashee Bakshi, No. 1 on Hero Women's Pro Golf Tour, playing her first LET event outside India, made a great start.

She shot 71-73 and is even par for two days and tied-26th, while the third player making the cut was Avani Prashanth, who improved by seven shot in her second round. After 77 on the first day, she shot 70 on the second day and was T-51st.

Tvesa Malik, missed the cut, while Pranavi Urs withdrew after first round with injury.

Diksha had two bogeys and one birdie on the front nine, but rallied with four birdies against one bogey on the back nine as she continued her impressive run in the first half of the LET season.

Hitaashee had two birdies against three bogeys, one of which came on the closing 18th.

England's Mimi Rhodes, Spain's Nuria Iturrioz, and Italy's Alessia Nobilio will all head into the final round tied at the top of the leaderboard, after impressive performances to climb to six-under par at Goyer Golf & Country Club.

For Rhodes and Nobilio both rookies on the Ladies European Tour it was another chance to showcase their talent amongst the packed field.

The current Order of Merit leader, Rhodes secured six birdies on her scorecard, positioning herself for what could be a third title in her rookie season a remarkable achievement for the 23-year-old.

Rhodes currently leads the Order of Merit on 1,046.88 points and admits this season has already exceeded expectations.

Meanwhile, Nobilio carded a bogey-free round to climb into a share of the lead.

Joining them at six-under-par is Iturrioz, who posted one of the day's most impressive rounds a six-under-par 66. The four-time LET winner, also starting on the 10th tee, closed with five birdies in her last seven holes.

Spain's Luna Sobron Galmes made the biggest move of the day, with a course-record of 65 .

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Follow Us On