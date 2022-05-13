A 9.50 is possible in men’s 100m: Gatlin

My four years of ban taught me a lot. I was in my 20s, still figuring out who I was. I had won an Olympic gold (2004), but I was yet to understand life. I did a lot of soul-searching to discover who I was, and I realised I didn’t know anything other than track and field. That realisation, and the four years away from the one thing I loved most made me more mature. It made me compassionate. It takes a well-rounded athlete to understand how truly the sport is really loved and what it takes to get the respect and love back. You have to keep believing in yourself, even when nobody else does. You just have to keep working hard. I kept focussing, kept believing that when an opportunity comes, I’ll seize it. I told myself that it doesn’t matter whether it comes in the middle of nowhere or at the Olympics. I have to be ready. The same goes for every athlete. We train for a moment, and we have to be ready for that moment. Sometimes, you realise it only after the moment has passed. I leave the tracks a proud athlete, knowing I have helped set new benchmarks in men’s sprint.

It’s been three months since sprint icon Justin Gatlin hung his boots, and the five-time Olympic medallist has smoothly slipped into retired life. “It’s more like a vacation, though I still train regularly,” he says. The 40-year-old, on his maiden visit to India as the TCS World 10k Bengaluru International event ambassador, spoke to HT on his long career, long ban for doping, his storied rivalry with Usain Bolt, and the legacy he leaves on the tracks.

Excerpts:

Unusually for a sprinter, your career spanned two decades. What is the secret to your longevity?

I listened to my body. It would tell me what I needed to do, when I needed rest, and when needed to be active. As I grew older, it was very important for me to know when to push myself and when to take it easy. Usually sprinters retire by the age of 28-29, so my coach had to construct a different workout regimen for me to be able to withstand the demands of the sport. The cycle of training, competing, and travelling wears you down mentally too. I used to create different challenges for myself, be it my timing or preparations. I leaned towards being a perfectionist. Some days I would just focus on my arm swing, or exit from the blocks, on other days I’d focus on my angles of running. All that was spread through a season or two, and all of a sudden, I would find myself at world championships or Olympics.

Only a minute fraction of humankind can run 100 metres in less than 10 seconds. What does it really feel to fly on the track?

You’re right. It feels surreal. You feel like you’re in the movie, ‘The Matrix’. You know you are running fast, but everything around you has slowed down. Your brain registers everything that goes around, your arm swing, your strides. Over the years, I learned to slow down my runs in my mind and actually break them down distinctly to know what did I do right or wrong. So yes, from the outside a 100m may finish in an instant, but elite sprinters are able to slow down time.

You beat Usain Bolt in London in 2017 after coming close in Beijing two years earlier. How did you manage to run him close and beat him on that phase?

It really takes a lot of dedication to beat someone like Bolt. I had to create a whole new fitness regimen to beat him. With my strength, technique, and strategy, I would have beaten 99.9 per cent of the sprinters but with Bolt, it was different. I worked on this tailored regimen for two years and the plan blossomed in 2017. I realised he was very strong towards the end of the race, particularly in the last 20 metres. That’s where he would really surge ahead. So, I had to learn to be a top-end sprinter instead of a great starter. I had to be humble and save some effort from the start and add that to the end of my race. I had to make sure I strategise well, and not show my cards in the preceding races. I wanted to show it at the right time, and London 2017 was the right moment.

There was sustained booing in London when you beat Bolt. Did you get into that me-vs-the-world loop or did you shut yourself completely to the noise?

A bit of both, actually. I knew everyone wanted him to win; that’s the case with superstar athletes across sports. As elite sprinters, we both wanted to be the best we could, and we both worked hard for that. For me, every race was an opportunity to go out there and show what I am capable of. I never really focussed on the boos and the naysayers, because I was in the race to win. There was a lot of mutual respect with Bolt. We had a gentleman’s rivalry. We knew we would be each other’s toughest competition, so the noise stopped mattering to me after a while.

What does the future hold for men’s sprint in the post-Bolt era?

The future is very bright. People are always looking for the next superstar to fill the vacuum, but I’d advise them to take their time and enjoy watching young athletes become superstars, instead of thrusting the spotlight on them. The future of sprinting, as I said, is in very good hands. Look at Erriyon Knighton’s timings. He is truly a world-class prospect. There are also people like Noah Lyles, Christian Coleman, (Lamont) Marcell Jacobs (Jr)...the list is endless. All these people jostling to be world champions is the most exciting bit for me. It is almost like a gunfight.

There will be a looming shadow of my generation of superstars, but that will wane in a few years. We have become used to the predictability of one or two people winning most races. Now, five of the eight finalists can win a race, and that’s great for the sport. I also think that a 9.50 is possible in men’s 100m. (World record stands at 9.58 secs). Records are meant to be broken. It will be a tall order, but I think people are grouping towards it. These athletes have time on their side. They are young and strong, and hopefully, they have the mental toughness to do it.

You belong to a rare generation of sprinters who always pushed the limits of 100m event -- yourself, Bolt, Tyson Gay, Asafa Powell to name a few.

Oh, I feel privileged! We are that small group that has helped changed the course of history when it comes to men’s sprinting. Before I came along, there was only one 9.7 in 100 metres, by Maurice Greene (9.79 secs). And now as I am leaving, there are multiple athletes who have run 9.7 and faster. I am truly honoured to be a part of that small group that has shown the way.

How do you look back at your doping ban (2006-10) and the larger legacy you leave behind?

My four years of ban taught me a lot. I was in my 20s, still figuring out who I was. I had won an Olympic gold (2004), but I was yet to understand life. I did a lot of soul-searching to discover who I was, and I realised I didn’t know anything other than track and field. That realisation, and the four years away from the one thing I loved most made me more mature. It made me compassionate. It takes a well-rounded athlete to understand how truly the sport is really loved and what it takes to get the respect and love back. You have to keep believing in yourself, even when nobody else does. You just have to keep working hard. I kept focussing, kept believing that when an opportunity comes, I’ll seize it. I told myself that it doesn’t matter whether it comes in the middle of nowhere or at the Olympics. I have to be ready. The same goes for every athlete. We train for a moment, and we have to be ready for that moment. Sometimes, you realise it only after the moment has passed. I leave the tracks a proud athlete, knowing I have helped set new benchmarks in men’s sprint.