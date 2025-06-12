Action! Jets using helmet-mounted cameras to help Justin Fields and the other QBs improve

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — There's a new addition to the New York Jets ' huddles this offseason. HT Image

And it's not just the quarterback.

The team is using video cameras attached to the top of the helmets of Justin Fields and fellow QBs Tyrod Taylor, Adrian Martinez and Brady Cook throughout organized team activities and the Jets' three-day minicamp this week.

The purpose is to record every aspect of the play, from the quarterback getting the play, taking the snap, going through his reads and finishing.

Then, the players and coaches can closely review the footage — and make director's cuts to the plays and the playbook.

“Yeah, it's kind of cool,” Fields said Wednesday. “It’s my first time ever doing it, but it’s definitely cool just basically kind of hearing the play call again and kind of just going through, making sure you’re just doing everything within the process of the play. So yeah, I like the GoPro a lot.”

Using technology to measure progress is far from a new concept in the NFL, with several teams incorporating cameras, GPS systems and virtual reality in training, something the Jets did several years ago. Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has used a helmet-mounted video camera and Minnesota also used them on its QBs last season.

Jets coach Aaron Glenn was with Detroit when the Lions used GoPros and he and his staff, including offensive coordinator Tanner Engstrand and quarterbacks coach Charles London, thought it might be useful with a new set of signal callers in New York.

“We said, let’s give it a shot in rookie minicamp and see what it looks like, and then we loved it and we just said, let’s just do it,” Engstrand said. "Everybody’s doing it the whole time and it’s been phenomenal for those guys. It gives direct feedback. Shoot, the O-line coach is in there watching the tape with his O-line, you know what I mean?

“Because you can hear everything — you can hear the calls. It’s been really beneficial for us.”

One of the knocks on Fields during his first four NFL seasons has been that he sometimes holds onto the football too long, leading to sacks and interceptions.

The GoPros can be used as a tool to help offset and improve that shortcoming while allowing Fields and the rest of the quarterbacks to understand what they're seeing and hearing — and how it's translating on the field.

“Instead of trying to guess, ‘Where did your eyes start?' we’ll go back and watch it,” London said. “You can see where his eyes started and you can see how he went in his progression.”

It also helps the wide receivers, running backs, tight ends and offensive line get more familiar with the quarterback's cadence while watching the recorded video and audio.

And everyone can hear every on-field comment, too, leading to some laughs.

“They only turn it on when you're actually on the field,” Fields said before grinning. “But, I mean, some funny things have definitely been said and they've definitely been picked up, for sure.”

That might take some getting used to for some players, but Engstrand said all the quarterbacks were open to the idea.

"We didn’t have to convince them of anything because they look at it and they go, 'This is a way for me to improve,’ and that’s what they’re all here to do," Engstrand said. “They’re all here to find a way to get better and help contribute to the team and get us some more wins on the board. So, there was no convincing needed there.”

Fields, a first-round draft pick in Chicago in 2021 who spent last season in Pittsburgh, has previously spoken about using his past experiences to help improve on and off the field. He's heading into this season as the Jets' starting quarterback and plans to gather some of his offensive teammates for throwing sessions during the break before training camp next month.

“I kind of had a feeling when I got here guys were looking for a leader to step up on offense,” Fields said. “So, I was glad to receive that role and, of course, pushing the guys each and every day to be our best and play up to our standard.”

And Fields has been doing exactly that — and his work on the film has gotten rave reviews.

“The biggest takeaway I would say is that this guy is just a workaholic,” Engstrand said. “He comes in early, he’s here late and he’s trying to digest everything and download all the information and do things the right way. He’s trying to do things that we’re asking and I think he’s really put the next foot forward every day, just trying to stack days, and it’s been really good.”

