Adell's double in 8th drives in the game's first run as Angels beat Braves 4-0 and return to .500

AP |
Jul 02, 2025 07:49 AM IST

ATLANTA — Jo Adell's run-scoring double in the eighth inning ended a scoreless tie and the Los Angeles Angels beat the Atlanta Braves 4-0 on Tuesday night.

The Angels reached .500 for the ninth time this season, while the Braves have lost five of six.

Adell's double down the left-field line off Dylan Lee drove in Mike Trout, who doubled. Jorge Soler, who came off the injured list after missing 11 games with lower back inflammation, added a two-run double off Enyel De Los Santos in the four-run inning.

Angels shortstop Zach Neto returned as the leadoff hitter after missing four starts with a jammed right shoulder.

“Having the two guys back makes a huge difference,” interim manager Ray Montgomery said before the game.

The refurbished lineup struggled against Atlanta right-hander Grant Holmes, who allowed only three hits and recorded 10 strikeouts in six innings. Angels left-hander Tyler Anderson also threw six scoreless innings with seven strikeouts.

Rookie right-hander José Fermin earned his first win with a scoreless seventh.

Michael Harris II ended an 0-for-22 drought with a triple to open the fifth. The Braves couldn't drive in Harris thanks in part to Ronald Acuña Jr.'s third of four strikeouts in the game.

A first-inning single extended Matt Olson's career-best, on-base streak to 31 games. The longest active streak in the majors of games safely reaching base began May 29.

Braves rookie right-hander Didier Fuentes, 0-2 with a 10.80 ERA after two starts, was moved back one day to start on Wednesday. Outfielder Jurickson Profar is expected to make his return from an 80-game suspension for performance-enhancing drug use. Left-hander Yusei Kikuchi is listed as the Angels' starter.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
