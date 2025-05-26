Search Search
Monday, May 26, 2025
Adriana Leon's 2 goals lead Wave to 5-2 victory over Courage

AP |
May 26, 2025 09:59 AM IST

SAN DIEGO — Adriana Leon scored two goals, Kristen McNabb added her first goal of the season and the San Diego Wave beat the North Carolina Courage 5-2 on Sunday night.

San Diego is unbeaten with five wins in its last six games.

McNabb tapped in from point-blank range off a crossing header played by Trinity Armstrong to give San Diego the lead for good in the 54th minute.

North Carolina's four-game unbeaten streak, which included three wins, was snapped.

Feli Rauch opened the scoring for North Carolina in the 12th minute. Manaka Matsukubo played an arcing cross to the back post where Rauch bounced a header off the front post and into the net to give the Courage a 1-0 lead.

Perle Morroni, on the counterattack, put away a one-touch finish from the center of the area off a cross played by Delphine Cascarino that slipped through three defenders to get to Morroni. Leon gave the Wave a 2-1 lead in the 40th minute. Gia Corley took the ball from North Carolina's Kaleigh Kurtz before Leon rolled in a first-touch shot from near the penalty spot.

Manaka blasted a shot that deflected off teammate Jaedyn Shaw but she tracked down her own miss and slammed home a one-touch finish to make it 2-2 in the 51st. The 20-year-old has three goals and an assist in the last two games.

Leon scored in the 60th minute with a one-touch finish from the top of the penalty arc off a feed played by Hanna Lundkvist from well beyond midfield. María Sánchez capped the scoring in the fifth minute of stoppage time.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

