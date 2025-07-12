AFP Sports Agenda for Saturday, July 12
AFP Sports Agenda for Saturday, July 12
Swiatek faces Anisimova in Wimbledon final
Third day of third England-India Test at Lord's
Sweden and Germany meet to decide Group C in Women's Euros
New Zealand host France in second rugby Test
TENNIS
Iga Swiatek faces Amanda Anisimova in the Wimbledon women's final . Coverage by John Weaver and Steven Griffiths. Picture
CRICKET
India are 145-3 in reply to England's first-innings 387 going into the third day of the third Test at Lord's with the five-match series level at 1-1 . Coverage by Julian Guyer. Picture
West Indies host Australia in the day-night third Test at Kingston with the tourists looking to complete a series sweep. Picture
FOOTBALL
Women's Euro 2025 in Switzerland: Group C - Poland v Denmark, Sweden v Germany . Coverage by Terry Daley. Picture
Build-up to Sunday's Club World Cup final between Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea. Coverage by Andy Scott. Picture. Video
CYCLING
Eighth stage of the Tour de France, is a flat 171.1km ride from Saint-Meen-le-Grand to Laval. Coverage by Damian McCall. Picture. Video
Women's Giro d'Italia seventh stage features a climb of Monte Nerone in the Apennines at the end of a 150km run from Fermignano
RUGBY UNION
Invitational Australia and New Zealand XV v British and Irish Lions at Adelaide . Picture
New Zealand v France 2nd Test at Wellington . Picture
Argentina v England 2nd Test at San Juan . Picture
Japan v Wales 2nd Test at Kobe
South Africa v Italy 2nd Test at Port Elizabeth . Picture
Fiji v Scotland at Suva
MOTORCYCLING
German MotoGP qualifying and sprint race at Sachsenring. Picture
GOLF
Third round of the Evian Championship, the fourth women's major of the year. Picture
Third day of the Scottish Open in North Berwick, as the world's top players prepare for next week's British Open at Royal Portrush
The third round of the ISCO Championship in Louisville, Kentucky
