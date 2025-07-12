AFP Sports Agenda for Saturday, : AFP Sports Agenda for Saturday, July 12

Swiatek faces Anisimova in Wimbledon final

Third day of third England-India Test at Lord's

Sweden and Germany meet to decide Group C in Women's Euros

New Zealand host France in second rugby Test

TENNIS

Iga Swiatek faces Amanda Anisimova in the Wimbledon women's final . Coverage by John Weaver and Steven Griffiths. Picture

CRICKET

India are 145-3 in reply to England's first-innings 387 going into the third day of the third Test at Lord's with the five-match series level at 1-1 . Coverage by Julian Guyer. Picture

West Indies host Australia in the day-night third Test at Kingston with the tourists looking to complete a series sweep. Picture

FOOTBALL

Women's Euro 2025 in Switzerland: Group C - Poland v Denmark, Sweden v Germany . Coverage by Terry Daley. Picture

Build-up to Sunday's Club World Cup final between Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea. Coverage by Andy Scott. Picture. Video

CYCLING

Eighth stage of the Tour de France, is a flat 171.1km ride from Saint-Meen-le-Grand to Laval. Coverage by Damian McCall. Picture. Video

Women's Giro d'Italia seventh stage features a climb of Monte Nerone in the Apennines at the end of a 150km run from Fermignano

RUGBY UNION

Invitational Australia and New Zealand XV v British and Irish Lions at Adelaide . Picture

New Zealand v France 2nd Test at Wellington . Picture

Argentina v England 2nd Test at San Juan . Picture

Japan v Wales 2nd Test at Kobe

South Africa v Italy 2nd Test at Port Elizabeth . Picture

Fiji v Scotland at Suva

MOTORCYCLING

German MotoGP qualifying and sprint race at Sachsenring. Picture

GOLF

Third round of the Evian Championship, the fourth women's major of the year. Picture

Third day of the Scottish Open in North Berwick, as the world's top players prepare for next week's British Open at Royal Portrush

The third round of the ISCO Championship in Louisville, Kentucky

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.