AFP Sports Agenda for Saturday, May 24

Arsenal v Barcelona in Women's Champions League Final

Domestic cup finals in France, Germany and Scotland

Northampton v Bordeaux-Begles in Champions Cup rugby final

England chasing victory against Zimbabwe in four-day Test

Djokovic goes for 100th ATP final

Monaco Grand Prix qualifying

FOOTBALL

Barcelona are aiming for a third consecutive Women's Champions League trophy when they face Arsenal in the 2025 final in Lisbon . Coverage by Rik Sharma. Picture.

- Paris Saint-Germain limber up for the Champions League final by taking on Reims in the French Cup final at the Stade de France in Paris . Coverage by Andy Scott. Picture.

Third division Arminia Bielefeld are chasing the first major trophy in their 120-year history as they take on Stuttgart in the German Cup final in Berlin. Coverage by Dan Wightman

Spanish La Liga: Real Madrid v Real Sociedad , Leganes v Valladolid, Espanyol v Las Palmas , Getafe v Celta Vigo, Rayo Vallecano v Mallorca, Alaves v Osasuna . Picture

Italian Serie A: Bologna v Genoa, AC Milan v Monza . Coverage by Terry Daley. Picture. Video

English Championship Promotion Play-off at Wembley: Sheffield United v Sunderland

Celtic go for the domestic treble when they face Aberdeen in the Scottish Cup final at Hamden Park in Glasgow

African Champions League final, first leg in Pretoria, South Africa Mamelodi Sundowns v Pyramids .

CRICKET

Zimbabwe resume their second innings on 30-2, a deficit of 270 runs, on the third of the four-day Test between England and Zimbabwe at Trent Bridge, Nottingham . Coverage by Julian Guyer. Picture

IPL: Punjab Kings v Delhi Capitals . Picture

FORMULA ONE

Third practice followed by qualifying for the Monaco Grand Prix as Oscar Piastri looks to extend his lead at the top of the standings. Picture

RUGBY UNION

Champions Cup final at Cardiff: Northampton v Lyon . Coverage by Illtud Dafydd. Picture

French Top 14: Castres v Clermont .

Super Rugby: Chiefs v Moana Pasifika , Western Force v Waratahs

MOTORCYCLING

Practice followed by qualifying for the British MotoGP at Silverstone where Marc Marquez is the championship leader

TENNIS

Novak Djokovic plays Hubert Hurkacz in the final of the Geneva Open as he steps up preparations for Roland Garros. Picture

Hamburg Open final between Flavio Cobolli and Andrey Rublev

WTA event at Strasbourg where Elena Rybakina meets Liudmila Samsonova in the final ; Also WTA event in Rabat

CYCLING

Isaac del Toro leads the Giro d'Italia going into the 14th stage, a relatively flat 195km run from Treviso to Nova Gorica. Picture

GOLF

World number one Scottie Scheffler looks to back up his win at the PGA Championship with another victory at the PGA Tour event at Fort Worth, Texas

Third round of European Tour tournament in Antwerp, Belgium

Third round of the LPGA event in Cancun, Mexico

HORSE RACING

Field Of Gold is the favourite for the Irish 2000 Guineas at the Curragh following his second in the English version at Newmarket

BASKETBALL

NBA Western Conference finals, Game 3: Oklahoma at Minnesota

