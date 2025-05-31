AFP Sports Agenda for Saturday, May 31
AFP Sports Agenda for Saturday, May 31
Champions League final between Inter and PSG
Sinner plays Lehecka at French Open
Del Toro leads Giro going into stage 20
Spanish Grand Prix qualifying
Knicks at Pacers in NBA play-off
FOOTBALL
Champions League final between Paris Saint-Germain and Inter Milan in Munich . Coverage by Andy Scott. Picture
TENNIS
Men's top seed Jannik Sinner is in third round action at the French Open against Jiri Lehecka while Novak Djokovic faces Filip Misolic and women's second seed Coco Gauff is up against Marie Bouzkova at Roland Garros . Coverage by Emmeline Moore and Neil Fulton. Picture
FORMULA ONE
Final practice session followed by qualifying for the Spanish Grand Prix at Barcelona as Oscar Piastri looks to cling on to his lead in the drivers' world championship. Picture
CYCLING
Isaac del Toro leads going into stage 20 of the Giro d'Italia, the final mountain stage, which covers 205km from Verres to Sestriere, featuring climbs up the Colle del Lys and the partly unpaved Colle delle Finestre. Picture
RUGBY UNION
Super Rugby: Blues v Waratahs , Hurricanes v Moana Pasifika, , Reds v Fijian Drua
French Top 14 : Clermont v Stade Francais , Castres v Bayonne, La Rochelle v Perpignan, Vannes v Pau, Racing 92 v Montpellier. Picture
English Premiership : Bristol v Harlequins, Exeter Chiefs v Sale, Gloucester v Northampton, Leicester v Newcastle, Saracens v Bath
United Rugby Championship quarter-final: Pretoria Bulls v Edinburgh, , Leinster v Scarlets , Durban Sharks v Munster
GOLF
Third round of the US Women's Open at the testing Erin Hills, with Yuka Saso defending her title
Third round of the Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village, with Scottie Scheffler the favourite in the absence of Rory McIlroy
Third round of the European Tour's Austrian Open
BASKETBALL
NBA Western Conference Finals, game 6: New York Knicks at Indiana Pacers
ATHLETICS
Third leg of Michael Johnson's four-meet Grand Slam Track meeting in Philadelphia featuring Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, Gabby Thomas and Cole Hocker
