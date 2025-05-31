AFP Sports Agenda for Saturday, May 31

AFP Sports Agenda for Saturday, : HT Image

Champions League final between Inter and PSG

Sinner plays Lehecka at French Open

Del Toro leads Giro going into stage 20

Spanish Grand Prix qualifying

Knicks at Pacers in NBA play-off

FOOTBALL

Champions League final between Paris Saint-Germain and Inter Milan in Munich . Coverage by Andy Scott. Picture

TENNIS

Men's top seed Jannik Sinner is in third round action at the French Open against Jiri Lehecka while Novak Djokovic faces Filip Misolic and women's second seed Coco Gauff is up against Marie Bouzkova at Roland Garros . Coverage by Emmeline Moore and Neil Fulton. Picture

FORMULA ONE

Final practice session followed by qualifying for the Spanish Grand Prix at Barcelona as Oscar Piastri looks to cling on to his lead in the drivers' world championship. Picture

CYCLING

Isaac del Toro leads going into stage 20 of the Giro d'Italia, the final mountain stage, which covers 205km from Verres to Sestriere, featuring climbs up the Colle del Lys and the partly unpaved Colle delle Finestre. Picture

RUGBY UNION

Super Rugby: Blues v Waratahs , Hurricanes v Moana Pasifika, , Reds v Fijian Drua

French Top 14 : Clermont v Stade Francais , Castres v Bayonne, La Rochelle v Perpignan, Vannes v Pau, Racing 92 v Montpellier. Picture

English Premiership : Bristol v Harlequins, Exeter Chiefs v Sale, Gloucester v Northampton, Leicester v Newcastle, Saracens v Bath

United Rugby Championship quarter-final: Pretoria Bulls v Edinburgh, , Leinster v Scarlets , Durban Sharks v Munster

GOLF

Third round of the US Women's Open at the testing Erin Hills, with Yuka Saso defending her title

Third round of the Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village, with Scottie Scheffler the favourite in the absence of Rory McIlroy

Third round of the European Tour's Austrian Open

BASKETBALL

NBA Western Conference Finals, game 6: New York Knicks at Indiana Pacers

ATHLETICS

Third leg of Michael Johnson's four-meet Grand Slam Track meeting in Philadelphia featuring Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, Gabby Thomas and Cole Hocker

