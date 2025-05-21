After 14-run outburst, Cubs aim for encore vs. Marlins

After turning in one of their most complete efforts of the season, the Chicago Cubs face the host Miami Marlins in the rubber match of a three-game series on Wednesday afternoon. HT Image

Seiya Suzuki hit a two-run homer to cap an eight-run sixth inning and Jameson Taillon tossed seven innings of one-run ball in Chicago's 14-1 win on Tuesday.

"At a time when we really needed it, we got good pitching and the offense to support it," Cubs manager Craig Counsell said. "We were a little tight in the bullpen and those guys have been working hard. Credit to for giving us seven strong innings. Credit to the offense for creating a big lead and having a great night."

The Cubs matched a season high with 21 hits, including eight during the decisive sixth inning.

"Unfortunately, we couldn't really stop the bleeding," Miami manager Clayton McCullough said. "They did a good job of stringing some at-bats together. Tough for things to turn so quickly in the inning, but that's how the game goes."

The Marlins' lone run came on a homer by catcher Nick Fortes, who is splitting time behind the plate with rookies Agustin Ramirez and Liam Hicks.

The Cubs will send Cade Horton to the mound on Wednesday against Max Meyer in a battle of right-handers.

Horton, 23, was effective in his first major league start on Friday, giving up three runs over five innings in a 13-3 victory over the Chicago White Sox.

"He looked great," Cubs center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong said. "He's a competitor, so being able to go out there for five innings, that's impressive after giving up two early."

Horton was picked seventh overall in the 2022 draft and made his major league debut on May 10, when he tossed four innings of relief against the New York Mets. He also won that game despite yielding three runs.

Meyer, 26, allowed four runs over five innings in a 9-4 win over the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday.

"Stuff felt really sharp," Meyer said. "Later on, probably leaned off the fastball a little bit. Should have went back to it, but I can't complain with how I feel right now. My stuff feels good. I'm starting to tighten everything up, so now it's just pick the right counts to throw certain pitches and I think we'll straighten out."

Meyer pitched to a 7.16 ERA in his past three starts after posting a 3.18 mark in his first six outings this season.

Meyer is set to make his second career start against the Cubs. He allowed three runs over six innings in a no-decision on Aug. 23, 2024.

Chicago left fielder Ian Happ rejoined the team on Tuesday after missing 10 days with a left oblique strain. Happ, back in the leadoff spot, went 1-for-6 with an RBI single.

The Cubs have received a welcome spark from rookie third baseman Matt Shaw in his first two games since being recalled from Triple-A Iowa. Shaw is 4-for-9 with two RBIs while batting ninth in the order.

Shaw opened the season with the Cubs and hit .172 with one home run and three RBIs in 18 games. The team's top prospect was optioned to Triple-A Iowa on April 15 and earned a return trip to the majors after recording back-to-back games with two home runs last week.

Field Level Media

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.