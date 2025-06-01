Ahlawat struggles in third round but stays within top 30 in Austria

Salzburg , Veer Ahlawat played a round of even par with three birdies and as many bogeys to finish the third day of the Austrian Alpine Open presented by SalzburgerLand tied 28th in the standings. HT Image

Marcel Schneider of Germany continued to lead the field, heading into the fourth and final day at 15-under after a third round of 66.

Ahlawat began his round on the front nine making consecutive bogeys on the third and fourth hole before gaining back a shot on the fifth hole and then claimed back the second lost stroke on the ninth hole. It was his third birdie in as many days on the ninth.

On the back nine he dropped a shot on the 10th hole before making birdie on the 14th hole to close the day with a score of even par 70. His total score is now five under par.

The 29-year-old Gurugram golfer, has made the cut this week for the first time since his top 20 finish at the Hero Indian Open held in March earlier this year.

Schneider’s closest rival at the event is Nicolai Von Dellingshausen of Germany, who trails the leader by one stroke.

Schneider began the round in a tame manner having played even par for the first eight holes before he made his first birdie on the ninth hole.

On the back nine he picked up a string of birdies on the 11th, 12th and 13th holes and this would prove to be enough to hold onto the lead with a score of four under 66 for the day and a total of 15 under for the tournament.

Nicolai Von Dellingshausen had a strong start to the third round and looked set to take the lead away from Schneider, with four

birdies on the front nine before he lost momentum with a bogey on the 12th hole.

Nicolai did manage to reduce the gap to the leader to a single stroke with an eagle on the 118th hole.

Jeff Winther of Denmark produced a round of eight under 62 to move up into third place and is two strokes behind the leader.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.