Friday, Jun 20, 2025
New Delhi
Ajeetesh Sandhu plays steady first round, lies 13th in Morocco

PTI |
Jun 20, 2025 03:26 PM IST

Ajeetesh Sandhu of India opened the Morocco Rising Stars event with a bogey-free 4-under 68, placing tied 13th. Thai golfer Varanyu Rattanaphiboonkij leads with a remarkable 9-under 63. Other Indian participants, including Karandeep Kochhar and Khalin Joshi, are positioned lower in the standings and need to improve to make the cut.

Marrakech, India's Ajeetesh Sandhu started his week at the Morocco Rising Stars event with a bogey-free round of 4-under 68 and was tied 13th after the first day here.

HT Image
HT Image

Sandhu began his day at the Samanah Golf Club on the front nine and had only one birdie on the first nine holes. On the back nine Sandhu made birdies on the 12th and 16th holes before ending his day with his fourth birdie on the 18th hole.

There are a total of eight Indians taking part this week including Sandhu. The others included Karandeep Kochhar at T-26th, Khalin Joshi at T-32, Arjun Sharma at T063.

The remaining Indians Rahil Gangjee at T-78, S. Chikkarangappa and Aman Raj and T-93 and Pukhraj Singh Gill at T-106 will need to to pick up the pace if they hope to make cut.

Indian-American Manav Shah shot 73 to be placed tied 63rd in the standings.

At the end of the first round the leader is Thai star Varanyu Rattanaphiboonkij with a round of 9-under 63. The 28-year-old set himself up for a chance at a third tour title with his strong performance.

Having started on the front nine he looked unstoppable and had picked up shots on the fourth, sixth, seventh, eighth and ninth holes. On the back nine he continued his run as he shot four more birdies on the 12th, 14th, 16th and 18th holes to shoot a bogey-free first round.

Filipino Aidric Chan shot a bogey-free round of 8-under 64 to be in the second spot for the day.

In third place there is a three-way tie between Matt Killen, Shahriffuddin Ariffin and Finlay Mason with 6-under 66 each.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
