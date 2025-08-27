Ahmedabad, Indian weightlifters Ajith Narayana and Nirupama Devi Seram delivered superlative performances to clinch the gold and silver medals in the men's 71kg and women's 63kg category respectively at the Commonwealth Championships here on Wednesday. Ajith, Nirupama secure gold and silver in Commonwealth C'ships; Hemanta, Bidusmita win in junior

Narayana, the 26-year-old lifter, recorded a total lift of 317kg to secure the top position on the podium, setting new Commonwealth records in the process.

Narayana's victory came after a thrilling contest with Nigeria's Joseph Edidiong Umoafia, who claimed the silver medal with a total of 316kg , while Nauru's Ezekiel Moses won bronze, managing a total of 290kg .

In women's 63kg, Nirupama produced an impressive performance to finish second with a total of 217kg . The 24-year-old's clean & jerk effort also surpassed the previous Commonwealth standard.

Canada's Maude Charron dished out a record-breaking effort to claim gold in the women's 63kg category, while Nigeria's Ruth Imoleayo Ayodele completed the podium with the bronze medal, recording a total of 212kg .

Hemanta and Bidusmita shine in junior with gold

India continued its golden run in the junior categories, claiming both gold medals in the 71kg men and 63kg women divisions as Hemanta Doimari and Bidusmita Bhoi topped their respective weight classes at the championships.

In the junior men's 71kg competition, 18-year-old Hemanta showcased remarkable composure to claim gold with a total of 264kg .

South Africa's Jonathan Evan Trumble secured the silver medal with 262kg , while Sri Lanka's Oditha Tharupathi Narayanage claimed bronze with 206kg .

In women's junior 63kg, 20-year-old Bhoi overcame a slow start to secure the top prize with 204kg .

Nauru's Femily-Crystie Notte, who led after the snatch with 88kg, had to settle for silver with 200kg , while Australia's Chloe Saliba claimed the bronze medal with 180kg .

