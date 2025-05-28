Search Search
Wednesday, May 28, 2025
Altuve has 4 hits, 2 home runs, Astros win 11-1 and send A's to 12th loss in 13 games.

AP |
May 28, 2025 08:48 AM IST

HOUSTON — Jose Altuve's 40th four-hit game included a pair of home runs and the Houston Astros rolled to an 11-1 win on Tuesday night that dealt the Athletics their 12th loss in 13 games.

Altuve singled on the first inning, homered leading off a three-run third and hit a two-run drive in the fourth, getting his 13th career multihomer game with his eighth home run this season. He singled the sixth ahead of Christian Walker’s homer.

Altuve, who matched his career high for hits, was pinch hit for in the eighth.

Jeremy Pena’s two-run home run capped a four-run second inning.

The A's have been outscored 100-41 during their skid, which they ended with a 5-4 win over Philadelphia on Sunday.

Hunter Brown allowed one run and six hits in six innings, including Lawrence Butler's leadoff homer in the fourth.

JP Sears gave up nine runs and 10 hits, both career highs, in 3 1/3 innings. He has allowed seven homers, 15 runs and 17 hits over 8 1/3 innings in his last two starts, raising his ERA to 5.18.

Before the game the A's made four roster moves, putting 22-year-old first baseman Nick Kurtz on the 10-day injured list retroactive to Sunday. They A's acquired left-hander Sean Newcomb from Boston for cash.

When left fielder Tyler Soderstrom couldn't come up with a diving catch on a liner from Chas McCormick with two outs in the second, Yainer Diaz scored from first. Mauricio Dubón followed with an RBI double and Peña homered.

Denzel Clarke and Drew Avens got their first major league hits for the A's.

A's RHP Luis Severino and Astros RHP Lance McCullers Jr. start Wednesday.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

