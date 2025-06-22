Search
Sunday, Jun 22, 2025
New Delhi
Amandeep, four other Indians make cut in Czech Ladies Open

PTI |
Jun 22, 2025 04:25 PM IST

Amandeep, four other Indians make cut in Czech Ladies Open

Beroun , India's Amandeep Drall birdied her final two holes as she rallied to an even-par second round and be tied in 12th place after two rounds of the Tipsport Czech Ladies Open here.

HT Image
HT Image

Amandeep, who had a superb 8-under 64 in the opening round, added a 72 in round two to make the cut along with four other Indians.

The next best Indian was Hitaashee Bakshi at 6-under and in T-32 place. Diksha Dagar , Tvesa Malik and Sneha Singh also fought hard to make the cut on the line at T-61. A total of 71 players, including two amateurs, made the cut.

Swiss golfer Kim Metraux produced a career-best round of 63 to storm into sole lead on 13-under par.

In second spot was Esme Hamilton, the rookie Englishwoman teeing up in only her sixth LET event. She replicated her first round 66 to remain in contention.

Amandeep had a rough day as she was 2-over through 16 holes with one birdie and three bogeys before she rallied with birdies on the last two holes.

Diksha finished earliest among the Indians with 71 that had four birdies and three bogeys. Later, Hitaashee had a steady 2-under 70 with four birdies and two bogeys on day two.

Tvesa and Sneha kept flirting with the cut before landing birdies towards the end. Tvesa picked birdies on two of the last three holes and, despite a bogey on the closing ninth, made the cut.

Sneha, an Order of Merit winner in her home circuit, played bravely to birdie three times in the last five holes to cross over the cut line.

Metraux lit things up from the get-go, carding three birdies in a row on the 10th, 11th and 12th. She added two more birdies on the 16th and 18th to go out in 31. On her second nine, she added birdies on the third, fifth, seventh and the eighth.

The career-best round was made even more special given that Metraux's husband, Rodolphe, was alongside her on the bag.

In a tie for third place on 10-under par are the Mallorcan duo Nuria Iturrioz and Luna Sobron Galmes and 16-year-old rookie Anna Huang .

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

