ST. LOUIS — Andre Pallante allowed one hit in seven scoreless innings and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Miami Marlins 7-1 on Monday night. Andre Pallante allows 1 hit in 7 innings as Cardinals beat Marlins 7-1

Pallante retired the first 10 batters before walking Jesús Sánchez in the fourth. Graham Pauley singled in the sixth for the Marlins’ lone hit against the St. Louis right-hander.

Pallante struck out four, walked one and threw 49 of his 81 pitches for strikes.

Alec Burleson hit his 14th homer this season and second in as many games for the Cardinals, a 411-foot drive to center in the third inning off a 97 mph fastball from Edward Cabrera

Cabrera allowed a pair of runs on three hits in six innings. He struck out four and walked three.

Steven Matz allowed one hit in a scoreless eighth and Matt Svanson allowed a walk and a pair of hits, including an RBI single by Agustín Ramírez, in the ninth.

Miami dropped its second straight game after having a four-game winning streak end on Sunday.

Yohel Pozo made it 2-0 in the fourth when he doubled, took third on a wild pitch and scored when Ramírez’s throw sailed past third baseman Pauley.

The Cardinals broke it open with a five-run seventh. Burleson drove in a run by reaching on a bases-loaded catcher’s interference, Masyn Winn followed with a three-run double and Jordan Walker drove in Winn with a double.

Pauley lined Pallante's 94 mph fastball into right field leading off the sixth to end the no-hit bid.

Pallante had gone 0-3 with a 9.76 ERA in his previous three starts, giving up eight or more hits each time.

The Marlins will start RHP Sandy Alcantara against Cardinals RHP Sonny Gray as the series continues on Tuesday.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.