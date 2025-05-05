Menu Explore
Aranda homers, drives in 3 runs as Rays' offense awakens in 7-5 win over Yankees

AP |
May 05, 2025 02:50 AM IST

Aranda homers, drives in 3 runs as Rays' offense awakens in 7-5 win over Yankees

NEW YORK — Jonathan Aranda homered and added a two-run single, boosting Tampa Bay over the New York Yankees 7-5 on Sunday to end the Rays' eight-game stretch of scoring four runs or fewer.

HT Image
HT Image

Tampa Bay matched its season high with 16 hits, including four by No. 9 hitter Taylor Walls and three each by Travis Jankowski, Yandy Díaz and Aranda. Brandon Lowe hit a two-run single and speedy Chandler Simpson scored from second on an infield hit.

Taj Bradley stopped a three-start winless streak, allowing two runs and four hits in 5 1/3 innings as Tampa Bay won its second straight after a four-game slide.

Aaron Judge, hitting a big league-high .423, doubled to extend his on-base streak to 30 games.

Cody Bellinger hit his 200th homer, a two-run drive in the sixth with the Yankees trailing 5-0, and Jorbit Vivas had a two-run single in a three-run eighth for his first big league hit.

Pete Fairbanks struck out the side in the ninth to remain perfect in eight save chances.

Will Warren dropped to 0-2 in his last four starts, giving up five runs — three earned — seven hits and three walks with eight strikeouts in 4 2/3 innings.

New York lost for the third time in four games. Shortstop Oswald Peraza and catcher J.C. Escarra made errors and left fielder Jasson Domínguez allowed Walls' catchable fly ball to drop behind him for a double.

With two on and no outs in the third, Judge grounded into a double play.

Aranda's homer was his first since a walk-off drive in the 10th capped a comeback from an 8-4, ninth-inning deficit against the Yankees on April 19.

Rays: RHP Drew Rasmussen starts Tuesday's series opener in Tampa against Philadelphia RHP Zack Wheeler .

Yankees: LHP Carlos Rodón and Padres RHP Nick Pivetta start Monday's series opener.

MLB: /mlb

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

