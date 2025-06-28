Horse racing trainer Barry Hills, who financed his career on the back of the winnings from a huge gamble in 1968, has died aged 88 after a long illness. HT Image

A head lad at a stables at the time of his successful punt Hills won more than £60,000 after backing Frankincense to win the Lincoln.

He went on to become one of England's most successful trainers.

Hills trained over 3,000 winners, most notably Rheingold, who ridden by Lester Piggott won Europe's most prestigious race the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe in 1973.

He trained the winners of the English 1000 and 2000 Guineas as well as the oldest classic, the St Leger, but fell just short in the 'blue riband' Epsom Derby, Rheingold beaten in the 1972 edition by Piggott on Roberto one of four of his runners to finish second.

He enjoyed a long association and friendship with some of the most powerful owners including Robert Sangster for whom he trained two-time Ascot Gold Cup winner Gildoran and Sheikh Hamdan al-Maktoum.

Hills' son Richard rode the late Sheikh Hamdan's 2000 Guineas winner Haafhd in 2004 and 1000 Guineas victor Ghanaati in 2009.

Richard's twin brother Michael was also a successful jockey.

"He was a remarkable man who led the most extraordinary life," said Angus Gold, who was racing manager to Sheikh Hamdan from 1985-2021.

"What's more, he did everything himself from his sheer canniness and ability.

"He was a driven character and you'd have to be to have the success he did like he did."

His ability was not just confined to the flat.

He trained Sangster's Nomadic Way to win the 1990 Irish Champion Hurdle and the 1992 Stayers Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival.

Hills, who had his voicebox removed in 2008 after being diagnosed with throat cancer in 2005, never lost his love for the sport even after retiring in 2011.

He took over the reins for a second time when his trainer son John died aged 54 of cancer in 2014, having acted as his assistant another of his son's Charlie has forged a successful training career.

Hills influenced many trainers as last year's Arc de Triomphe winning handler Ralph Beckett attested to.

"As a trainer and a man he was an example and a hero to all of my generation," said 54-year-old Beckett.

pi/ea

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.