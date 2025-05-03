A's Gunnar Hoglund stifles Marlins in strong debut

Gunnar Hoglund gave up one run over six innings in his major league debut and JJ Bleday homered, doubled and scored three runs as the visiting Athletics won their third straight game, 6-1, over the Miami Marlins in the opener of a three-game series on Friday night. HT Image

Hoglund , the 19th overall pick of the 2021 MLB Draft who was obtained from the Toronto Blue Jays in the Matt Chapman trade in March 2022, allowed six hits, struck out seven and didn't walk a batter. He left after throwing 81 pitches, 56 for strikes.

Seth Brown doubled and had two hits, an RBI and a run for the Athletics, who improved their road record to 12-6, tops in the majors. It was the A's eighth win in their last 10 games.

Dane Myers homered and Eric Wagaman had three hits for Miami, which lost its sixth straight. Valente Bellozo allowed five runs on four hits and four walks over 4 2/3 innings. He struck out one and also hit a batter.

The Athletics took advantage of Bellozo's wildness to take the lead in the second, parlaying three walks, a hit batter and a single into two runs. With one out, Bleday walked, Brown was hit by a pitch and Luis Urias walked to load the bases. Nick Kurtz then singled to right to drive in Bleday to make it 1-0. One out later, Jacob Wilson drew a bases-loaded walk to score Urias.

Bleday extended the lead to 3-0 in the third with his third home run, a 347-foot drive down the right field line.

The Athletics made it 6-0 with three more runs in the fifth. Tyler Soderstrom led off with a walk, was balked to second, advanced to third on a flyout by Brent Rooker and scored on a sacrifice fly by Shea Langeliers. Bleday followed with a double to chase Bellozo, then scored on a single by Brown. Brown then stole second and scored on an error by shortstop Xavier Edwards.

Myers cut the lead to 6-1 in the bottom of the sixth when he led off with his third home run, a 390-foot drive to right-center.

Field Level Media

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.