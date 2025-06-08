Search Search
Sunday, Jun 08, 2025
Astros take lead on wild pitch and defeat Guardians 5-3 in 10 innings

AP |
Jun 08, 2025 05:04 AM IST

CLEVELAND — Jake Meyers scored the go-ahead run on a wild pitch, Isaac Paredes drove in an insurance run and the Houston Astros defeated the Cleveland Guardians 5-3 in 10 innings on Saturday.

Yainer Diaz had a two-run homer in the sixth as the Astros won for the fifth time in six games.

Cleveland's José Ramírez had two hits, including a two-run homer in the seventh inning, and extended his on-base streak to a career-best 33 games.

Steven Kwan added three hits, but the Guardians lost their third straight.

Meyers was the automatic runner in the 10th. He advanced to third on Jeremy Peña's grounder to first and scored when a slider by Hunter Gaddis on an 0-2 count was low and outside.

Paredes then drove in Jacob Melton with a base hit to right field.

Cleveland had runners on first and second with two out in the 10th but Bennett Sousa struck out Jhonkensy Noel to end the game for his first save of the season.

Josh Hader got the win.

Houston starter Hunter Brown, who was trying to become the first pitcher in the majors to reach nine wins this season, went 5 1/3 innings and allowed one run with nine strikeouts.

Kwan led off the seventh inning with a walk before Ramírez tied it at 3-3 when he lined Shawn Dubin's changeup into the right field stands for his team-leading 12th homer of the season.

Peña extended his hitting streak to 13 games with an RBI infield single in the fifth inning. His career long is 14 games, which he had earlier this season.

Cleveland right-hander Tanner Bibee is 2-0 in day games this season. Houston has not named a starter, but left-hander Brandon Walter was added to the taxi squad on Saturday.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
