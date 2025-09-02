Sept 2 - Olympic 200 metres champion Gabby Thomas withdrew from the upcoming World Championships on Tuesday with an Achilles injury that she has been managing since May, in a blow to American hopes later this month in Tokyo. Athletics-Injured Olympic 200m champion Thomas out of World Championships

Thomas, who was also a member of the American 4x100m and 4x400m relay teams that won gold at last year's Olympics in Paris, secured her berth for the World Championships by finishing third at the U.S. championships.

However, Thomas said she exacerbated the injury in July, and it had not healed in time for the World Championships which begin in Tokyo on September 13 and run through September 21.

"It's tough news, and I know some track fans will be disappointed," Thomas said in a statement released on Tuesday. "But I've come to accept that it's okay to be human and prioritize my health."

The withdrawal further clears the path for a possible sprint double for St Lucia's Julien Alfred in Tokyo, who finished second behind Thomas in the Paris 200m but is the fastest in the distance this year. Alfred won the Olympic 100m.

Thomas's absence will sting for the Americans, who led the Paris athletics medal table by a considerable margin, but the 28-year-old said she had received plenty of well wishes after announcing she would not compete.

"I was a little nervous about sharing my injury news, but I have been met with so much support from partners and track fans," said Thomas, who had not competed since her national championships.

"It truly means so much. I love track and can’t wait to get back to myself and racing the best in the world."

