-Kenya's Beatrice Chebet smashed the women's 5,000 metres world record with a time of 13 minutes 58.06 seconds at the Eugene Diamond League meet on Saturday, eclipsing the previous record set at the same venue in 2023. Athletics-Kenyan Chebet smashes women's 5,000 metres world record

Olympic champion Chebet bettered the time set by Gudaf Tsegay by over two seconds, the Ethiopian's 14:00.21 obliterated when the Kenyan left Tsegay for dead with 200 metres to go as she sprinted for the line.

Chebet looked in shock when she saw the time, adding to her world 10,000 metres record set in Eugene last year, but she had been threatening the record, running 14:03.69 in Rome last month.

Tsegay, along with Kenyan Agnes Jebet Ngetich, kept pace with Chebet for almost the entire race, but had no answer when Chebet kicked for home, and Jebet Ngetich finished second in 14:01.29, the third fastest time ever.

The 50th Prefontaine Classic promised fireworks, although Sweden's Mondo Duplantis failed in his bid to break his own world pole vault record for a 13th time.

Duplantis, who recorded his best jump of 6.28 metres in Stockholm in June, faced little competition, with nobody left at 5.90, and after clearing six metres he attempted 6.29 but was unsuccessful in all three attempts.

The women's 100m hurdles featured world record holder Tobi Amusan and Olympic champion Masai Russell, but Jamaica's Ackera Nugent came out on top, ahead of Amusan, with former world record holder Kendra Harrison third.

"I knew that with the ladies I would be lined up with that I have to be at my A-game," Nugent said.

"So, I came out here today and followed the instructions of my coach and I executed."

