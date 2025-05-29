Search Search
Thursday, May 29, 2025
Atlanta United rallies for 3-2 victory to end Orlando City's 12-match unbeaten streak

AP |
May 29, 2025 07:39 AM IST

ATLANTA — Jamal Thiaré scored in the fifth minute of second-half stoppage time after Bartosz Slisz scored the equalizer in the 83rd — six minutes after César Araújo received a red card — and Atlanta United rallied to end Orlando City's club-record-tying 12-match unbeaten streak with a 3-2 victory Wednesday night.

Araújo, who scored early to give Orlando City the lead, was whistled for violent conduct in the 77th minute, leaving the club shorthanded.

Slisz used an assist from Alexey Miranchuk to score his second goal — doubling his total in 28 appearances last season.

Thiaré found the net for the third time this season — subbing in for Emmanuel Latte Lath in the 68th minute.

Miranchuk scored unassisted in the 19th minute to tie it 1-1. He has two goals and two assists. Miranchuk totaled three goals in nine appearances last season — his first in the league.

Ramiro Enrique — starting for the third time in 13 appearances this season — scored unassisted in the 32nd minute to give Orlando City a 2-1 lead at halftime. It was his second goal after netting a career-high eight last year.

Brad Guzan finished with four saves in his club-record 250th career appearance for Atlanta United .

Pedro Gallese saved two shots for Orlando City at the end of a 6-0-6 stretch. The club's last loss was a 2-1 road defeat to New York City FC on March 8. Orlando City beat Atlanta United 3-0 at home to close out April.

Orlando City will host the Chicago Fire on Saturday. Atlanta United travels to play the New York Red Bulls on Saturday.

soccer: /soccer

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

