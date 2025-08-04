Australia on Monday unveiled an experienced squad for the Women's Rugby World Cup, retaining 17 players from the last tournament in New Zealand four years ago. Australia name experienced squad for Women's Rugby World Cup

Sevens convert Charlotte Caslick was included in the 32-player party for the tournament in England later this month, despite nursing an ankle injury.

Wing Caitlin Urwin was the sole uncapped player in the squad, which also featured teenagers Caitlyn Halse, 18, and Waiaria Ellis, 17.

"We are very proud of the squad and the journey the players and staff have been on for the past two years to get to this point," Australia coach Jo Yapp said.

"We have a very special group of people within this squad, diverse in culture and a range of ages and levels of experience in the game."

Australia reached the quarter-finals at the 2021 World Cup in New Zealand, where they were knocked out by eventual runners-up England.

Australia's opening match is against Samoa in Salford on August 23 in a tricky Pool A.

England and the United States play the tournament's opening fixture in the same pool the day before.

Australia's other pool matches are against the USA in York on August 30 and England in Brighton on September 6.

Australia squad

Forwards: Katalina Amosa , Bree-Anna Browne , Annabelle Codey , Emily Chancellor , Piper Duck , Ashley Fernandez , Brianna Hoy , Asoiva Karpani , Lydia Kavoa , Kaitlan Leaney , Michaela Leonard , Ashley Marsters , Tania Naden , Bridie O'Gorman , Siokapesi Palu , Faliki Pohiva , Adiana Talakai , Tabua Tuinakauvadra

Backs: Charlotte Caslick , Lori Cramer , Waiaria Ellis , Georgina Friedrichs , Caitlyn Halse , Tia Hinds , Desiree Miller , Faitala Moleka , Layne Morgan , Trilleen Pomare , Cecilia Smith , Maya Stewart , Caitlin Urwin , Samantha Wood

