Australian media blast Spurs' sacking of Postecoglou as 'big mistake'

AFP |
Jun 07, 2025 09:19 AM IST

Australian media blast Spurs' sacking of Postecoglou as 'big mistake'

Australian media on Saturday blasted Tottenham's decision to sack home hero Ange Postecoglou as a "big mistake", saying he had consistently shown himself to be a winner.

The Australian, one of the nation's most successful managerial exports, steered Spurs to their first European prize in 41 years and secured a place in next season's Champions League.

But he also oversaw their worst domestic season since they were relegated from the top flight in 1976-77, which ultimately cost him his job.

The Sydney Morning Herald branded chairman Daniel Levy's decision "cold-hearted" and one the club "will almost certainly live to regret, regardless of whether his replacement is a success or not".

"There will now always be an unanswerable 'what if' about the possibilities that lay within a third season at Spurs for Postecoglou," it said.

"And there appears to be no hope that whoever comes in next will get what he needs to satisfy Levy, who seems to be prioritising higher finishes on the Premier League table than the idea of actually winning things."

In a column for The Australian newspaper, former Socceroo and West Ham star Robbie Slater branded Postecoglou's firing "a big mistake".

"Levy has left himself in a really, really difficult position now. He's already not liked by the Spurs fans and now he's taking a massive gamble here," he wrote.

"Ange had promised 'season three is always better than season two'. Good luck with that Spurs."

Former Australia and Celtic boss Postecoglou was the fifth manager sacked by Levy in the past six years.

Australian national broadcaster ABC was more measured in its criticism, noting that "in the cold light of day, Postecoglou was always going to be hard pressed to keep his job".

But it also questioned why Spurs would get rid of a man who delivered what he said he would winning a trophy in his second season in charge.

"He has shown himself to be a winner in every league he has had an extended run in, be it Scotland, Australia, Japan and now England," it said.

"Sacking Postecoglou fits with Tottenham's recent reputation of throwing away promising situations and making life uncomfortable or even torturous for its supporters."

mp/tym

CELTIC PLC

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
