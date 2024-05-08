AUTO RACING: Kyle Larson leads NASCAR Cup standings as series heads to Darlington

All Times Eastern HT Image

NASCAR CUP SERIES

Goodyear 400

Site: Darlington, South Carolina.

Schedule: Saturday, practice, 10:35 a.m., and qualifying, 11:20 a.m.; Sunday, race, 3 p.m. .

Track: Darlington Raceway.

Race distance: 293 laps, 400.238 miles.

Last year: William Byron won after starting fourth.

Last race: Kyle Larson beat Chris Buescher at Kansas on Sunday in a green-white-checkered finish and the closest finish — a thousandth of a second — in NASCAR history.

Fast facts: Larson's win was his second of the season and the sixth for Hendrick Motorsports through 12 races. ... Hendrick's Byron and Denny Hamlin of Joe Gibbs Racing have each won three times. ... Larson leads Martin Truex Jr. by 29 points and Chase Elliott by 55 points. ... Larson's six top-five finishes are the most in the series. ... Truex shares the lead with three others with seven top-10 finishes. ... Only seven drivers have won races this season.

Next race: May 19, North Wilkesboro, North Carolina.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

NASCAR XFINITY SERIES

Crown Royal Purple Bag Project 200

Site: Darlington, South Carolina.

Schedule: Friday, practice, 5:05 p.m., and qualifying, 5:35 p.m.; Saturday, race, 1:35m p.m. .

Track: Darlington Raceway.

Race distance: 147 laps, 200.802 miles.

Last year: Kyle Larson won after starting third.

Last race: Ryan Truex won at Dover for the second straight year, giving the younger brother of Martin Truex Jr. the only NASCAR victories of his career.

Fast facts: Truex has two wins in 194 career starts over the three national series. ... Chandler Smith leads Cole Custer by one point and Austin Hill by 17 points. ... Smith and Hill are the lone two-time winners through 10 races. ... Smith leads with six top-five finishes and he and Custer share the lead with eight top 10s.

Next race: May 25, Concord, North Carolina.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

NASCAR TRUCK SERIES

Buckle Up South Carolina 200

Site: Darlington, South Carolina.

Schedule: Friday, practice, 3:05 p.m., qualifying, 3:35 p.m., and race, 7:30 p.m. .

Track: Darlington Raceway.

Race distance: 147 laps, 200.802 miles.

Last year: Christian Eckes won after starting fourth.

Last race: Corey Heim passed Nick Sanchez for the lead on lap 70 of 134 and led the rest of the way at Kansas for his second victory of the season.

Fast facts: Heim's victory was the seventh of his career. It was his series-best sixth top-five finish and eighth top-10 in as many races and moved him within two points of Eckes for the series lead. ... Zane Smith, the 2002 series champion, finished second.

Next race: May 18, North Wilkesboro, North Carolina.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

FORMULA ONE

Last race: Landon Norris turned his 110th career start into his first victory, winning at Miami.

Next race: May 19, Imola, Italy.

Online: http://www.formula1.com

INDYCAR

Sonsio Grand Prix

Site: Indianapolis, Indiana.

Schedule: Friday, practice, 9:30 a.m. and 1:10 p.m., qualifying, 4:20 p.m.-5:20 p.m.; Saturday, race, 3:30 p.m. .

Track: Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course.

Race distance: 85 laps, 207.32 miles.

Last year: Alex Palou won after starting third.

Last race: Scott McLaughlin won his second straight race at Barber Motorsports Park, giving Team Penske a much-needed triumph just days after IndyCar erased Josef Newgarden’s victory and disqualified McLaughlin from the season opener.

Fast facts: Roger Penske has suspended Team Penske president Tim Cindric and three others for two races for their roles in the cheating scandal that cost Newgarden his victory in the season-opening race. ... Newgarden is still second in points, one behind Will Power. ... Colton Herta is six points back and McLaughlin and Palou are both eight behind.

Next race: May 26, Indianapolis, Indiana.

Online: http://www.indycar.com

NHRA DRAG RACING

Last event: Justin Ashley won in Top Fuel and Matt Hagan won in Funny Car in Concord.

Next event: May 19, Elwood, Illinois.

Online: http://www.nhra.com

WORLD OF OUTLAWS

Next events: May 10-11, Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania.

Online: http://worldofoutlaws.com/sprintcars

