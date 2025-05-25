Avani Prashanth top Indian as Sara Kouskova wins Jabra Ladies Open

Evian-les-Bains May 25 With a final round card of two-under 69 helping her to tied-28, Avani Prashanth finished as the highest placed Indian player at the Jabra ladies Open. HT Image

India’s other players were Hitaashee Bakshi and Tvesa Malik at tied-34 and Diksha Dagar at tied-39.

Czech player Sara Kouskova played a strong final round of four-under par to secure her first LET title by two shots over her closest competitor, Shannon Tan.

Kouskova carded 67 for 10-under total and two better than Shannon at 8-under.

Avani has had a strong season as she has missed making the cut only twice this year in eight starts. Avani, a winner on her home Tour Hero Pro Golf Tour while being an amateur, has had three top-20 finishes in her rookie year.

Avani had a great start to the final day here at the Evian Resort Golf Club. Starting from the sixth, she made three birdies and her first dropped shot was on the 11th and another came on the 14th.

On her next nine, Avani birdied the 16th, bogeyed the 17th and birdied the first and totalled even par 213 for three days.

Hitaashee, who looked primed for a top-10 finish after her second day score of 66 five under par, struggled on the final day as she carded a six over par for the day and fell back to tied 34th in the standings.

The round included seven bogeys and only one birdie for a card of 77 and a final score of two over par.

Tvesa had a slow start to the tournament as she played four over par on the first day. However, stable performances on the second and third day with scores of 70 one under par helped her move up to tied-34 by the end of the event with a final score of two over par.

Diksha carded a 73, two over par on the last day to finish the event with a total score of three over par.

Kouskova started the round on the front nine and made birdies on the seventh and eighth holes. She continued her strong run in the back nine with another birdie on the 10th hole.

Despite a small stumble with a bogey on the 14th hole, Kouskova was able to seal the round with back to back birdies on the two finals holes of the round.

This win takes Kouskova into the third spot in the order of merit.

The second day leader Chiara Tamburlini finished the tournament at tied-5. She continued to remain a beacon of consistency with another op-5 finish. Tamburlini moved into the fourth spot in the order of merit.

The Order of Merit leader Mimi Rhodes finished tied-32 in the standings despite her struggles on the second day with a score of 76 five over par for the round. On the final day, Rhodes played a 69 to bring her total score to one over par for the tournament.

Cara Gainer of England secured a tied-3 place in the standings alongside Maha Haddioui of Morocco and remained second in the Order of merit behind Mimi Rhodes.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.