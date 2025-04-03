Menu Explore
Backed by bats, Twins' Pablo Lopez stifles White Sox

Reuters |
Apr 03, 2025 05:51 AM IST

BASEBALL-MLB-CHW-MIN/RECAP

Byron Buxton homered, doubled and drove in two runs and Harrison Bader hit a three-run homer to lead the visiting Minnesota Twins to a 6-1 victory over the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday in a rain-delayed rubber game of their three-game series.

HT Image
HT Image

Pablo Lopez picked up the win, allowing one run on four hits over seven sharp innings. He walked one and struck out five. Jhoan Duran and Danny Coulombe each threw a scoreless inning of relief.

Buxton, Carlos Correa - who snapped a season-opening 0-for-18 streak - and Ty France each had two hits for Minnesota, which won its second straight game following an 0-4 start.

Brooks Baldwin homered for Chicago, which lost for the fourth time in five games. Sean Burke picked up the loss, allowing six runs on seven hits over 4 1/3 innings. He struck out one and hit a batter.

Following a three-hour, 20-minute rain delay before the first pitch, Minnesota took a 1-0 lead in the first inning when Buxton drilled a 446-foot home run to left-center. It was Buxton's 22nd career homer against the White Sox, his most against any team.

The Twins extended the lead to 4-0 in the fourth on Bader's third home run of the season, a two-out line drive into the left field bullpen that drove in France, who had singled, and Willi Castro, who was hit by a pitch.

Minnesota parlayed three doubles into two more runs in the fifth to make it 6-0. Correa lined a one-out double down the left field line, then scored on Buxton's bloop double to shallow center past a diving Travis Jankowski. One out later, France doubled down the line in left to drive in Buxton.

Baldwin broke up the shutout in the seventh with a home run to right-center, his first of the season and third of his career.

Field Level Media

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

