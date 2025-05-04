Badminton-Hosts China down South Korea to clinch record-extending 14th Sudirman Cup title

XIAMEN, China, - China beat South Korea 3-1 in the Sudirman Cup final to capture a record-extending 14th title at the biennial mixed team competition in the Chinese city of Xiamen on Sunday. HT Image

Having won the last three Sudirman Cup editions, China were favourites against four-times winners South Korea and got off to a winning start from world number two mixed doubles pair Feng Yanzhe and Huang Dongping.

Feng and Huang recovered from a second game blip to beat South Korean duo Seo Seung-jae and Chae Yu-jung 21-16 17-21 21-15 in one hour and 24 minutes.

However, that lead did not last long as women's top-ranked player and Paris Olympic champion An Se-young levelled the tie by defeating world number two Wang Zhiyi 21-17 21-16.

An shifted gears when they were tied at 17-17 in the opening game to race away, and while the second game was once again a close affair, the 23-year-old maintained her composure to take the win in 57 minutes.

Roared on by the home crowd as they played their 16th straight Sudirman Cup final, China went 2-1 up after men's world number one Shi Yuqi crushed 42nd-ranked Jeon Hyeok-jin 21-5 21-5 in just 33 minutes.

All the pressure was on world number three women's doubles pair Baek Ha-na and Lee So-hee to keep the tie alive for the South Koreans, who last won the competition in 2017.

But top-ranked women's double duo Liu Shengshu and Tan Ning had other plans, sealing the tie 3-1 with a 21-14 21-17 victory, throwing their rackets on the ground in celebration in front of the adoring home support at the arena.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.