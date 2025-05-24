Search Search
Saturday, May 24, 2025
Bae grabs lead but Wang makes charge in Mexican heat

AFP |
May 24, 2025 07:33 AM IST

Bae grabs lead but Wang makes charge in Mexican heat

Jenny Bae grabbed a one-stroke lead at the Mexico Riviera Maya Open at Mayakoba, carding a second consecutive 69 to sit at six-under-par after 36 holes at El Camaleon.

The American's unflappable demeanor and sharp course management left her a stroke ahead of her compatriot Brianna Do and China's Miranda Wang, whose scintillating second-round 65 shook up the leaderboard at the $2.5 million LPGA event.

The 23-year-old Bae, in her rookie season, leaned on a steely mindset to navigate the breezy, jungle-lined layout.

"Today I had the same mindset as yesterday. Just keep calm and stay focused and try to stay in the present," she said.

"It tells me I can still score despite what conditions I'm faced with. I feel pretty good heading into the weekend," she said after ending her round with a birdie on the 18th.

The chasing pack includes China's Yan Jing, South Korea's Lee Jeong-eun, Jenny Shin, Choi Hye-jin, and Australia's Gabriela Ruffels, all at four-under .

Mexico's Maria Fassi, at three-over , led the home contingent, cheered by a lively local crowd.

Bae said she had been able to cope with the windy conditions that troubled some of her rivals.

"I've gotten a good grasp of the wind. That's a really big advantage out here," she said.

The stunning Riviera Maya backdrop also helped keep her spirit high.

"I've never played on a golf course with such beautiful scenery. Even if I make a mistake, I look around and feel refreshed," she added.

Wang was in sensational form delivering a bogey-free 7-under-par round of 65 but said it had been tough in the intense heat.

"I was really drinking a lot of water, and my caddie did a good job just feeding me water all the time. I think that's the most important.

"It's windy out there so there is some good breeze. Just enjoy the breeze and drink enough water," she said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

