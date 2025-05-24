Bae grabs lead but Wang makes charge in Mexican heat

Jenny Bae grabbed a one-stroke lead at the Mexico Riviera Maya Open at Mayakoba, carding a second consecutive 69 to sit at six-under-par after 36 holes at El Camaleon. HT Image

The American's unflappable demeanor and sharp course management left her a stroke ahead of her compatriot Brianna Do and China's Miranda Wang, whose scintillating second-round 65 shook up the leaderboard at the $2.5 million LPGA event.

The 23-year-old Bae, in her rookie season, leaned on a steely mindset to navigate the breezy, jungle-lined layout.

"Today I had the same mindset as yesterday. Just keep calm and stay focused and try to stay in the present," she said.

"It tells me I can still score despite what conditions I'm faced with. I feel pretty good heading into the weekend," she said after ending her round with a birdie on the 18th.

The chasing pack includes China's Yan Jing, South Korea's Lee Jeong-eun, Jenny Shin, Choi Hye-jin, and Australia's Gabriela Ruffels, all at four-under .

Mexico's Maria Fassi, at three-over , led the home contingent, cheered by a lively local crowd.

Bae said she had been able to cope with the windy conditions that troubled some of her rivals.

"I've gotten a good grasp of the wind. That's a really big advantage out here," she said.

The stunning Riviera Maya backdrop also helped keep her spirit high.

"I've never played on a golf course with such beautiful scenery. Even if I make a mistake, I look around and feel refreshed," she added.

Wang was in sensational form delivering a bogey-free 7-under-par round of 65 but said it had been tough in the intense heat.

"I was really drinking a lot of water, and my caddie did a good job just feeding me water all the time. I think that's the most important.

"It's windy out there so there is some good breeze. Just enjoy the breeze and drink enough water," she said.

