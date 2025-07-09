Search
Wednesday, Jul 09, 2025
New Delhi oC

Bailey's walk-off, inside-the-park homer lifts Giants past Phillies

AP |
Updated on: Jul 09, 2025 10:21 AM IST

Bailey's walk-off, inside-the-park homer lifts Giants past Phillies

SAN FRANCISCO — Patrick Bailey hit a three-run, inside-the-park home run with one out in the ninth inning, lifting the San Francisco Giants to a 4-3 win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday night.

Bailey's walk-off, inside-the-park homer lifts Giants past Phillies
Bailey's walk-off, inside-the-park homer lifts Giants past Phillies

Mike Yastrzemski reached base twice and scored to help the Giants to their sixth win in seven games.

Casey Schmitt began the rally with a leadoff double. After Jung Hoo Lee popped out, Wilmer Flores lined a single to center.

Bailey, who grounded into a double play and struck out in two of his previous at-bats, then smashed a 1-0 fastball from Jordan Roman into right-center field.

Ryan Walker retired one batter, with two on in the top of the ninth, to get the win.

Phillies All-Star Kyle Schwarber had two hits, including his team-leading 28th home run.

Schwarber flew out, struck out and was hit by a pitch before homering off Giants reliever Spencer Bivens into McCovey Cove. Brandon Marsh, who singled as a pinch hitter leading off the inning, scored on the play.

Two days after being named an All-Star for the second time in his career, Ray allowed four hits and one run in 5 2/3 innings.

The Giants scored their run on Dominic Smith’s check-swing single in the second. The next batter, Bailey, grounded into an inning-ending double play.

Bailey threw out Schwarber attempting to steal third base in the sixth. It’s only the fourth time in the last 12 steal attempts against him that Bailey has successfully thrown a runner out.

Giants RHP Justin Verlander seeks his first win with his new team in the series finale Wednesday. RHP Jesus Luzardo starts for the Phillies.

MLB: /hub/MLB

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
News / Sports / Other Sports / Bailey's walk-off, inside-the-park homer lifts Giants past Phillies
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On