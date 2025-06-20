Search
Friday, Jun 20, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now
close_game
close_game

Barrios scores twice, Atlético Madrid beats Seattle Sounders 3-1 in Club World Cup

AP |
Jun 20, 2025 06:35 AM IST

Barrios scores twice, Atlético Madrid beats Seattle Sounders 3-1 in Club World Cup

SEATTLE — Pablo Barrios scored twice and Atlético Madrid beat the Seattle Sounders 3-1 on Thursday in the Club World Cup.

HT Image
HT Image

Giuliano Simeone found Barrios at the top of the penalty box in transition to open the scoring in the 11th minute.

Madrid pushed the lead to 2-0 in the opening minutes of the second half as substitute Axel Witsel scored off an assist by Robin Le Normand in the 47th.

Albert Rusnak got Seattle on the scoreboard in the 50th, but Barrios got his second of the game in the 55th to restore Madrid's two-goal lead.

The attendance was 51,636 at Lumen Field, which has a capacity of 68,740.

Atlético Madrid was initially awarded a penalty kick around the 35th minute, but it was overturned after video review determined that the foul occurred outside the box.

The Sounders need Paris Saint-Germain to lose against Botafogo later Thursday to have a chance to advance out of Group B.

“The players showed courage today. I mean, they were down, and they were able to come back and still fight and play brave. You know Atlético’s strength is in their transition, their counterattacks, but we weren’t afraid to attack. And that opened us up a few times, but at the end of the day, the players played to win, and that was courage.” — Seattle Sounders head coach Brian Schmetzer

“The most difficult thing in football is creating chances. We created many opportunities today, but weren’t fortunate enough to score more goals. But that’s in the past now, and we’re already focusing on Botafogo. We will need to do as well or better than today. We want to qualify for the knockout stage, so we need to keep winning.” — Atlético Madrid midfielder Koke

soccer: /hub/soccer

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
News / Sports / Other Sports / Barrios scores twice, Atlético Madrid beats Seattle Sounders 3-1 in Club World Cup
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On