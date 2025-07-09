Bassitt pitches 6 innings and Blue Jays beat White Sox 6-1 in rain-shortened game

Search
AP |
Published on: Jul 09, 2025 09:01 AM IST

CHICAGO — Chris Bassitt pitched six strong innings, Davis Schneider hit a home run and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Chicago White Sox 6-1 on Tuesday night in a game that was shortened to seven innings because of rain.

The Blue Jays have won 10 games in a row — their longest win streak since they won 11 straight in 2015 — and 12 of 13.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. had two hit and two RBIs.

Schneider hit a leadoff homer off starter Aaron Civale to open the scoring before Guerrero and Addison Barger each hit an RBI double in Toronto’s five-run third inning.

Bassitt gave up four hits and a run — a solo homer by Josh Rojas in the sixth.

Chicago has lost nine straight home games against the Blue Jays.

Guerrero hit an RBI single in the sixth to make it 6-0.

The rain delay lasted about 1 hour, 20 minutes before the game was called.

Chicago had two runners on base with one out in the first and second innings but Bassitt got Miguel Vargas and Austin Slater, respectively, to ground into 4-6-3 double plays and end both threats.

Toronto set a franchise record for wins prior to the All-Star break. The Blue Jays won 53 games before the break in 1985 and 1992.

Toronto's Eric Lauer is scheduled to pitch Wednesday against Adrian Houser to wrap up a three-game series.

MLB: /hub/MLB

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

