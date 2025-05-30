Search Search
Friday, May 30, 2025
Ben Griffin fires 65, sets early pace at Memorial

Reuters |
May 30, 2025 03:52 AM IST

GOLF-PGA-MEMORIAL/RECAP

After winning a tournament on Sunday, Ben Griffin stayed hot Thursday by shooting a 7-under-par 65 to take the first-round lead at the Memorial Tournament in Dublin, Ohio.

Griffin's card featured one eagle and a three-birdie run at Nos. 16-18 at Muirfield Village Golf Club. He finished the day with a two-shot advantage over Collin Morikawa, a two-time runner-up at the tournament hosted by Jack Nicklaus.

Griffin, 29, won his first PGA Tour title last month at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans team event with Andrew Novak. He validated that victory with his first individual win this past week at the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club.

In third place was Max Homa with a 4-under 68. Homa has fared better since parting with caddie Joe Greiner, who now works for Morikawa. Homa is searching for his first win on tour since January 2023.

U.S. Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley and Irishman Shane Lowry are tied for fourth at 3-under 69 at the $20 million signature event, which will feature a cut Friday from 72 players to the top 50 and ties, plus anyone within 10 shots of the lead. World No. 1 and defending champion Scottie Scheffler posted a 2-under 70.

Only 13 players managed to shoot under par Thursday. Players who'll need to work to make the cut in the second round include Sweden's Ludvig Aberg , England's Matt Fitzpatrick and Justin Rose , Wyndham Clark and Justin Thomas .

Field Level Media

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Friday, May 30, 2025
