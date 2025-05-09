Menu Explore
Bhullar, Chawrasia make cut in Japan, five other Indians miss

PTI |
May 09, 2025 05:37 PM IST

Tokyo, Gaganjeet Bhullar and SSP Chawrasia were the only Indians out of seven in fray to make the cut at the International Series Japan, here Friday.

HT Image
HT Image

Bhullar, an 11-time winner on the Asian Tour, had four birdies against two bogeys in his 2-under 69 on the Par-71 course. He had 71 in the first round and is now 2-under for 36 holes and Tied-36th.

Chawrasia with three birdies and three bogeys was even par and T-52nd with rounds of 71-71 and an even par total.

Meanwhile, Jeev Milkha Singh missed the cut by one shot.

Other missing out on weekend action were Yuvraj Sandhu , Rahil Gangjee , Ajeetesh Sandhu and Shiv Kapur as the cut fell at even par.

Lucas Herbert protected his overnight lead despite a wobble in the middle of his second round, carding a two-under-par 69 to reach 11-under at the halfway stage.

The 29-year-old Australian dashed off the blocks on Friday morning, making two birdies in his first two holes. He then added another on the 14th, his fifth hole of the day, to reach 12-under.

However, a sprayed drive on the 15th led to a double bogey, followed by a brace of bogeys on the next two. He responded with five birdies over the next 10 holes for a round of 69.

At 11-under, Herbert was one ahead of the chasing pack led by Japan’s Shunya Takeyasu and Korea's Younghan Song .

Another player who took advantage of the calmer morning conditions at the par-71 Caledonian Golf Club was Japan’s Yuta Sugiura .

A second consecutive four-under round moved him to eight-under par total, and three behind the leader, where he was joined by South Africa's Ian Snyman .

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

