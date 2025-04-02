Menu Explore
Bichette gets tiebreaking hit in eighth, Blue Jays beat Nationals 5-3 for 3rd straight win

AP |
Apr 02, 2025 07:28 AM IST

Bichette gets tiebreaking hit in eighth, Blue Jays beat Nationals 5-3 for 3rd straight win

TORONTO — Bo Bichette hit a tiebreaking two-run single with two out in the eighth inning and the Toronto Blue Jays won their third straight game by beating the Washington Nationals 5-3 on Tuesday night.

HT Image
HT Image

The Blue Jays finished with 12 hits, all singles.

Bichette bounced an 0-2 pitch from Washington left-hander Jose A. Ferrer down the first base line to drive in George Springer and Will Wagner.

Chad Green got one out for the win and Jeff Hoffman finished with a 1-2-3 ninth for his second save in two opportunities.

Toronto’s José Berríos allowed two runs and four hits in 5 2/3 innings. He walked three and struck out eight.

Washington starter Trevor Williams allowed three runs and 10 hits in five innings. He walked none and struck out three.

Springer, Ernie Clement and Alan Roden all hit RBI singles in Toronto’s three-run second.

Nationals catcher Keibert Ruiz hit a two-run single off Berríos in the sixth and CJ Abrams tied it with an RBI double off left-hander Mason Fluharty, making his major league debut, in the seventh.

Abrams went 3 for 4 with two doubles and scored a run. Key Moment

Springer singled to begin the eighth and Ferrer fumbled Wagner’s sacrifice bunt, putting runners at first and second. Clement sacrificed and pinch-hitter Davis Schneider struck out before Bichette’s tiebreaking hit. Key Stat

Williams has allowed three runs or fewer in 16 consecutive starts, the second-longest streak of its kind in modern Nationals history. Max Scherzer made 17 straight starts with three or fewer runs allowed for Washington in 2019. Up Next

The Blue Jays had not named a starter to face Washington LHP MacKenzie Gore in Wednesday's series finale.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
