Bielle-Biarrey double lifts Bordeaux past champions Toulouse and into Champions Cup final

France star Louis Bielle-Biarrey struck twice as Bordeaux-Begles came through a monumental all-French semi-final to defeat defending champions Toulouse 35-18 on Sunday and book their place in the Champions Cup final.

In Cardiff on May 24, they will face English side Northampton who stunned favourites Leinster on Saturday.

Bielle-Biarrey, who scored eight tries during the Six Nations to help France to the championship, struck either side of half-time at the Stade Matmut to tee up Bordeaux to their first ever Champions Cup final.

No.8 Pete Samu scored the opening try for Bordeaux with replacement lock Pierre Bochaton and prop Ben Tameifuna going over in the second half.

Dimitri Delibes and Pierre-Louis Barassi crossed for Toulouse but they were always struggling to stay with the pace.

It was a highly-anticipated clash between the two leading sides in France's Top 14.

They were in the same Champions Cup pool, although they did not play each other, and both emerged unbeaten. Bordeaux took top spot, and duly claimed home advantage, by virtue of the bonus point that Toulouse failed to register against Durban-based Sharks.

The six-time champions, who beat Leinster in last year's final, went into the game underpowered with international quartet Antoine Dupont, Thomas Ramos, Peato Mauvaka and Blair Kinghorn all out injured.

They were soon behind when Bordeaux fly-half Matthieu Jalibert launched a counter-attack from a turnover in the fifth minute. He flew 50 metres upfield before offloading for Samu to gallop through for the score.

Jalibert converted and added a penalty before Argentinian full-back Juan Cruz Mallia put Toulouse on the board with a penalty.

After 15 minutes, wing Delibes went over in the right hand corner to bring Toulouse within two points. Mallia missed the conversion but popped over a penalty to put Toulouse ahead for the first, and only time, in the match.

It only lasted one minute before Bielle-Biarrey benefitted from some superb work by Romain Buros and Damian Penaud to skate through in the left-hand corner.

France's record try-scorer Penaud later hobbled off with an injured left ankle.

Scrum-half Maxime Lucu landed an outrageous 58-metre penalty to put Bordeaux 18-10 ahead at half-time and within moments of the restart, Bielle-Biarrey struck a second time to give the home side a firm grip on the game.

Barassi gave Toulouse a foothold with a try in the 55th minute but late efforts from close range from forwards Bochaton and Tameifuna underlined Bordeaux's dominance and sealed their place in the final.

