Blackhawks place Connor Bedard on injured reserve with an upper-body injury Blackhawks place Connor Bedard on injured reserve with an upper-body injury CHICAGO — While Connor Bedard is out, the Chicago Blackhawks are hoping to replace his production with a collective approach.

It's going to be quite the challenge.

“It's going to be on everybody to step up and do their part,” center Jason Dickinson said.

That's the reality for Chicago with Bedard sidelined for at least two weeks because of an upper-body injury, dealing a major blow to his chances of making Team Canada for the Winter Olympics.

Bedard has turned into one of the NHL's top players in his third season since he was drafted No. 1 in 2023. The 20-year-old center has a team-high 19 goals and 25 assists in 31 games.

The Blackhawks open a three-game trip on Tuesday night at Toronto. They are 3-8-2 in their last 13 games.

“Obviously it sucks, but just need guys to step up and be able to make those plays that he'd make on a night in, night out basis,” center Frank Nazar said.

Bedard got hurt on a draw with 0.8 seconds left in Friday night’s 3-2 loss at St. Louis. He grasped at his right shoulder and immediately headed to the locker room, accompanied by a trainer.

He was placed on injured reserve on Monday.

“We'll get through the new year and then kind of reevaluate and see where he's at,” coach Jeff Blashill said after practice.

Blashill declined to get into any specifics with Bedard's injury, sticking to his upper-body designation. He said Bedard isn't going to have an operation or procedure right now, but he left open that possibility for down the road.

“Let’s start with the rehab and see where it goes and I’ll have a better update after that,” Blashill said.

Bedard was believed to be a long shot for Canada's roster for the Milan Cortina Olympics coming into the season. But he made a strong case with his fast start, and the injury robs him of an opportunity for a closing argument.

Canada is expected to announce its loaded roster before Bedard plays again for Chicago.

When it comes to the Blackhawks, Bedard's absence puts more pressure on Nazar, Tyler Bertuzzi and Ryan Donato to make the most of their offensive opportunities. Nick Lardis, who made his NHL debut in Saturday night's 4-0 loss to Detroit, also could help out.

Captain Nick Foligno also is nearing a return from his left hand injury. Blashill said Foligno could play on the team’s road trip.

“Nobody’s going to replace Connor on their own,” Blashill said. “Collectively, as a group, one, I think we needed to do this anyway, we need to be better defensively. ... We're going to have to score those net-front-type goals, the tip-type goals. We’re not going to score from distance the way Connor can score from distance at a regular rate, so we're going to have to make sure we’re scoring dirtier.”

Also Monday, defenseman Ethan Del Mastro and goaltender Laurent Brossoit were recalled from Rockford of the American Hockey League.

Brossoit had been in the minors on a conditioning assignment. Blashill said Brossoit will be placed on waivers and will go back to Rockford if he clears.

Del Mastro, 22, has two goals and four assists in 27 career games with Chicago.

