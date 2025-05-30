Search Search
Friday, May 30, 2025
Blue Jays hit 4 home runs, use 8-run second inning to rout struggling Athletics 12-0

AP
May 30, 2025 08:57 AM IST

TORONTO — Ernie Clement homered and had five RBIs, Bo Bichette homered and drove in three runs, and the Toronto Blue Jays used an eight-run second inning to rout the struggling Athletics 12-0 on Thursday night.

José Berríos and two relievers combined on a four-hitter as the Blue Jays recorded their second straight shutout and fourth of the season. All four have come since May 20.

The Athletics have lost three straight and 14 of 15, getting outscored 117-44 in that span.

The A’s have been outscored by 101 total runs this season. They’ve lost by 10 or more runs an MLB-worst seven times.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit a two-run homer and George Springer added a solo shot for Toronto. Alejandro Kirk reached base four times, scored twice and drove in a run with a sacrifice fly.

The A’s have allowed at least one home run in 11 consecutive games, giving up 25 total homers in that span. Athletics opponents have hit 84 home runs this season.

Berríos struck out nine in six innings to win for the first time since April 7 at Boston.

Athletics left-hander Jacob Lopez allowed seven runs and six hits in 1 2/3 innings, his third straight losing start.

Position player Willie MacIver handled the final inning for the A’s, throwing pitches that averaged around 40 mph.

The Athletics have lost 12 of their past 16 games in Toronto, dating to 2019. They’re 9-24 there since 2014.

Clement drilled a three-run homer on the first pitch he saw from Lopez, then duplicated Guerrero’s trademark stop-start shuffle home run trot while rounding the bases.

Toronto had scored 11 total runs in the second inning through its first 55 games this season before Thursday’s outburst.

Blue Jays RHP Chris Bassitt is scheduled to start Friday against Athletics LHP Jeffrey Springs .

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
