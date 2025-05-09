Menu Explore
Blue Jays rally from 4 runs down to beat Angels 8-5, avoid series sweep

AP |
May 09, 2025 10:11 AM IST

Blue Jays rally from 4 runs down to beat Angels 8-5, avoid series sweep

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Anthony Santander hit a go-ahead, two-run single during Toronto’s four-run sixth inning, and the Blue Jays snapped their four-game losing streak with an 8-5 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Thursday night.

HT Image
HT Image

Daulton Varsho homered and drove in three runs on three hits for the Jays, who rallied from an early four-run deficit with 14 hits to avoid a series sweep. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. also had three hits as Toronto won for just the fifth time in 17 games.

Taylor Ward and Jo Adell hit early homers for the Angels, who failed to earn their first series sweep.

Chris Bassitt persevered through six bumpy innings for Toronto, allowing eight hits and striking out six. Chad Green earned his first save of the season one night after Jeff Hoffman, who replaced Green as Toronto's closer this year, blew a two-run lead in the ninth.

José Soriano struggled through five innings for the Angels, yielding three runs on eight hits and four walks.

Ward hit a two-run homer in the first, and Adell followed with a solo shot in the second before Zach Neto scored on Bo Bichette's error to put the Halos up 4-0.

Varsho had an RBI double and Addison Barger added an RBI single before the decisive rally in the sixth.

Varsho connected for his third homer in six games in the eighth.

The Jays loaded the bases against Ryan Johnson in the sixth before Santander delivered on Brock Burke’s first pitch.

The Jays batted around for the first time this season in the sixth, although they left the bases loaded and stranded 11 total runners in the first six innings.

Kyle Hendricks takes the Angel Stadium mound Friday against Baltimore. Kevin Gausman pitches for the Jays in Seattle.

MLB: /MLB

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

