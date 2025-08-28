Search
Thu, Aug 28, 2025
New Delhi oC

Blue Jays rally late to take rubber match vs. Twins

Reuters |
Published on: Aug 28, 2025 08:13 am IST

BASEBALL-MLB-TOR-MIN/RECAP

Addison Barger hit a go-ahead two-run double in a three-run eighth on Wednesday night and the Toronto Blue Jays defeated the visiting Minnesota Twins 9-8.

Blue Jays rally late to take rubber match vs. Twins
Blue Jays rally late to take rubber match vs. Twins

Davis Schneider hit two homers and Andres Gimenez and Ty France also homered for the Blue Jays in the rubber match of the three-game series.

Minnesota's Genesis Cabrera allowed a home run to pinch-hitter France, a former Twin, in the eighth. Pinch hitter Alejandro Kirk singled. Michael Tonkin replaced Cabrera and walked Springer. Barger followed with a double to right center to give Toronto the lead.

Byron Buxton hit two home runs and Luke Keaschall and Brooks Lee added one each for the Twins, who finished their road trip 2-4.

Eric Lauer gave up Buxton's homer to center to open the game.

Simeon Woods Richardson allowed Schneider's homer to left in the second.

Buxton and Keaschall homered in the third.

Toronto tied the game in the bottom of the third when Bo Bichette flared a two-out bases-loaded single to left that extended his hit streak to 12 games.

Minnesota regained the lead in the fourth, aided by two Toronto errors. Austin Martin singled with two out. He slid home safely on Edouard Julien's double to left center. Julien continued to third on the throw home and scored on catcher Tyler Heineman's errant throw. Buxton reached second on Bichette's throwing error on a grounder to shortstop and scored on Ryan Jeffers's single.

Toronto countered with homers by Schneider and Gimenez in the home fourth. Thomas Hatch replaced Woods Richardson, who allowed five runs, five hits and two walks with two strikeouts.

Minnesota added two runs in the fifth. Lee homered with two out. Kody Clemens followed with a single and Tommy Nance replaced Lauer. Clemens stole second and scored on Royce Lewis's single. Lauer allowed eight runs, six earned, 10 hits and no walks with four strikeouts in 4 2/3 innings.

Toronto scored once in the sixth, started by Schneider's leadoff walk. Kody Funderburk replaced Hatch and allowed Nathan Lukes's single.

Keaschall misplayed Gimenez's chopper to second which turned into an RBI double.

Toronto's Seranthony Dominguez got the win after surviving two walks and a wild pitch in the eighth.

Jeff Hoffman overcame Keaschall's two-out double in the ninth to earn his 29th save.

Field Level Media

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
News / Sports / Other Sports / Blue Jays rally late to take rubber match vs. Twins
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On