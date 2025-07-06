Search
Sunday, Jul 06, 2025
Bohm, Schwarber each hit 2-run homers to power Phillies past Reds, 5-1

AP
Published on: Jul 06, 2025 04:06 AM IST

Bohm, Schwarber each hit 2-run homers to power Phillies past Reds, 5-1

PHILADELPHIA — Alec Bohm and Kyle Schwarber each hit two-run homers and Edmundo Sosa added a solo shot to lift the Philadelphia Phillies to a 5-1 victory over the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday.

Phillies starter Ranger Suárez was pulled by manager Rob Thomson after throwing just 80 pitches in five innings. He struck out six and lowered his ERA to 1.99, putting the left-hander in prime position to make his second straight All-Star team.

Suárez allowed seven earned runs in his first start of the season, and has now allowed only 11 over his last 11 starts. The circumstances of his early exit were not immediately known, Suárez had pitched at least seven innings in each of his last five starts and thrown at least six innings in all but his first start of the year.

Bohm hit a two-run homer in the sixth inning off Reds starter Nick Lodolo for a 3-1 lead and Schwarber connected on his 27th homer of the year in the eighth to make it 5-1.

Will Benson hit a solo homer off Suárez for the Reds in the fifth, and Sosa followed with a solo shot in the bottom of half of the inning off Lodolo to make it 1-1.

Lodolo struck out eight and allowed three runs over six innings.

Jordan Romano earned the win and was the first of four Phillies relievers to each toss a scoreless inning.

Cincinnati’s first two runners reached in the eighth against Orion Kerkering. Spencer Steer grounded into a double play off the Phillies reliever and Noelvi Marte was retired on a comebacker to end the threat.

Trea Turner had two hits to add to his NL-best total with 108. He also leads the league in multi-hit games with 31.

The Reds send Chase Burns to the mound Sunday against Phillies RHP Zack Wheeler .

MLB: /mlb

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

