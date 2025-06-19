Bordeaux-Begles 'underdogs' before Top 14 semis despite Champions Cup triumph

Bordeaux-Begles may have won the Champions Cup last month but for prop Jefferson Poirot they remain "underdogs" for Saturday's French Top 14 semi-final with Toulon. HT Image

Poirot's side finished second in the league table at the end of the regular season having claimed their maiden major crown by powering past Northampton on May 24.

They head to a sold-out Groupama Stadium in Lyon to face four-time French champions Toulon, who hammered Castres 52-23 in last weekend's play-off.

"I think you have to forget it altogether," former France captain Poirot told reporters on Monday.

"It would be very dangerous to think that because we have the Champions Cup we're owed something in the league.

"Right now in the Top 14 we're still underdogs, we haven't won anything.

"We're playing Toulon who have historically left their mark on the competition, unlike us," he added.

The 32-year-old Poirot will make his first appearance since the final victory over Saints after being handed a two-week suspension for his role in a post-match incident with the English club's back-rower Henry Pollock.

"I was really scared of not being able to play," Poirot said.

"I would have had a lot of regrets if I wasn't able to help the team in a moment like this one," he added.

Poirot is set to come up against good friend and former team-mate in Toulon scrum-half Baptiste Serin on Saturday.

The pair used to share rooms on away trips before Serin headed to the French Riviera in 2019. The half-back's opposite number will be the equally influential Maxime Lucu, who acts as Antoine Dupont's stand-in with France.

"They are two important players for their teams," Poirot said.

"I think we have a little Lucu-dependance and they have a little Serin-dependance.

"They control the game but not in the same way.

"Max will get the team playing more, Baptiste will be a bit more of a catalyst," he added.

In the other last-four tie, Toulouse play Bayonne who won every home game this season to secure fourth spot and a first-ever appearance in the Top 14 post-season play-offs.

Toulouse, meanwhile, who last season clinched a third Champions Cup/Top 14 double, are looking to avoid just a second trophyless season since 2019.

The record 23-time French champions were knocked-out of this campaign's Champions Cup in the semis by Poirot's Bordeaux-Begles but ended top of the league table scoring a record 891 points.

"We wasted a bullet," Toulouse scrum-half Paul Graou told newspaper La Depeche du Midi this week.

"We have another title to defend," he added.

Graou has been Toulouse's first-choice number nine since superstar Dupont suffered a serious knee injury in March.

"Antoine is an exceptional player," Graou said with Dupont not expected to return before at least October.

"We can't wait to have him back but it's up to us to take control and make sure the team plays as well as possible," the 27-year-old added.

Fixtures

Friday

Toulouse v Bayonne

Saturday

Bordeaux-Begles v Toulon

