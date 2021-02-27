IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Sports / Others / Boxer Deepak Bhoria shakes off harsh life, makes ring craft count
Deepak Kumar with national coach Jai Patil at Strandja Memorial, Sofia.(Special Arrangement)
Deepak Kumar with national coach Jai Patil at Strandja Memorial, Sofia.(Special Arrangement)
others

Boxer Deepak Bhoria shakes off harsh life, makes ring craft count

The Haryana boxer from a humble background beat the Olympic champion before finishing runner-up at the Strandja Memorial Cup in Sofia.
READ FULL STORY
By Avishek Roy
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 10:56 PM IST

Deepak Kumar Bhoria was around 15 and had just started taking his boxing seriously. His training load at Universal Boxing Academy, run by coach Rajesh Sheoran in Rajgarh Road, Hisar (Haryana) was increasing. But everyday Sheoran noticed his most talented pupil was returning with pain in the knees, back and other parts; his body was unable to bear the regimen he was being put through and was falling apart.

Sheoran knew the young boxer’s background. Coming from a joint family with only his father—a home guard—for support, boxing was not a focus area. There were bigger struggles the family had to fight every day. Deepak was left to draw his energy from a simple diet of dal and chawal—no protein, no milk, no supplement. The boxer in Deepak was on the verge of leaving the ring to take the normal course life demanded—lend a helping hand to his family.

Sheoran faced a predicament—either to let him go, or arrange for his diet. He decided on the latter. Deepak was too good a boxer to be left to the mercy of destiny. He called up some of his friends and well-wishers asking them to extend whatever help they could to provide for his diet. As for his fees, Sheoran had waived it off very early in Deepak’s career.

“I spoke to some businessmen nearby to please help him with one litre milk, or one glass juice. I took some loan, some friends came forward and that’s how we were able to arrange for his dietary requirements,” says Sheoran.

“It is an age where a boxer needs a good diet or else there will be injuries. Boxing is a difficult sport.”

Sheoran had faith in Deepak's ability from the day the 11-year-old boy with an emaciated look came to his academy.

“The first thought that came was how he will survive in boxing. He is not meant for it. But when I saw his movements, reaction time, weaving, feinting; it was all natural. We take years to teach these things to kids. There was something special about him,” recalls 49-year-old Sheoran.

That special something was on full display at the Strandja Memorial Cup in Sofia, Bulgaria. Deepak’s speed, counters and accuracy proved too good even for world and Olympic champion Shakhobidin Zoirov of Uzbekistan in the semi-finals on Friday. In the final on Saturday, Deepak fell short against home favourite Daniel Asenov, who won a close bout 3-2.

The feisty Indian though left everything on the ring. The first round saw Asenov come up with an all-attacking tactic while Deepak looked to score from counters. In the second round, the Indian boxer launched himself into all-out attack. The two freely traded punches though Deepak looked more on target even in the third round.

“The last few days have been like a dream come true, beating the Olympic and world champion and winning silver at one of toughest boxing tournaments in the world is very special,” said Deepak.

“I have seen many struggles in life but boxing has given me everything. I will be aiming for more gold medals. I have the confidence that with hard work and dedication everything can be achieved,” said the 23-year-old.

He can be proud of his journey. Every time life threw a challenge—be it a career-threatening injury in 2011 or a knockout he suffered in his first senior nationals in Visakhapatnam in 2017—Deepak has come back stronger.

“That has been his hallmark. He is mentally very strong and fights with a purpose,” says national coach Jai Singh Patil, who saw his talent during the Inter-Services Championships in 2016 and paved the way for his joining Pune’s Army Sports Institute (ASI). He won the senior national title in 2018, and even defeated Amit Panghal in an inter-services contest in 2017.

“He is a class boxer and in the bout against Zoirov, Deepak wanted to win at any cost. He is a very composed boxer and always sticks to the plan. He is mentally calm,” says Patil, who was in Deepak’s corner in Sofia.

He has shown a high level of consistency at international level, winning medals at the Asian Championships, Thailand Open, Makran Cup and World Military Games.

“It’s not a coincidence that he has beaten an Olympic champion. Deepak is at his level,” says Indian boxing high performance manager Santiago Nieva.

“Deepak is technically gifted. You watch him and see him enjoy his bout, very intelligent and has good control of the bout. He has moved up from 49kg to 52kg. He earlier lacked a bit of strength, but has worked on it,” said Nieva.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
Deepak Kumar with national coach Jai Patil at Strandja Memorial, Sofia.(Special Arrangement)
Deepak Kumar with national coach Jai Patil at Strandja Memorial, Sofia.(Special Arrangement)
others

Boxer Deepak Bhoria shakes off harsh life, makes ring craft count

By Avishek Roy
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 10:56 PM IST
The Haryana boxer from a humble background beat the Olympic champion before finishing runner-up at the Strandja Memorial Cup in Sofia.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Hockey - Representational Image(Getty Images)
Hockey - Representational Image(Getty Images)
others

India hockey team faces hosts Germany in post-pandemic re-build

By Rutvick Mehta
UPDATED ON FEB 27, 2021 10:29 PM IST
As they prepare for the Tokyo Olympics, the Graham Reid-coached side will have to make up for a year without any competitive games.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo of Karni Singh Shooting range(HT Photo)
File photo of Karni Singh Shooting range(HT Photo)
others

Seven days quarantine for Delhi World Cup-bound UK shooters

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 09:19 PM IST
A source close to the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) said that the federation has got a positive feedback from the concerned authorities after it had requested for seven days hard quarantine for the shooters from UK.
READ FULL STORY
Close
PKL generic image(ANI)
PKL generic image(ANI)
others

Mashal Sports issues ITT to auction Pro Kabaddi League media rights

ANI, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 08:53 PM IST
  • Sports management company Mashal Sports will conduct an open market media rights auction for five Pro Kabaddi League seasons to be held during 2021 - 2025.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Aditi Ashok in action(Getty Images)
Aditi Ashok in action(Getty Images)
others

Aditi ensures weekend action at Gainbridge LPGA

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 02:52 PM IST
With rounds of 74 and 71, Aditi is now T-57 as Lydia Ko, playing at her home course club, Lake Nona Golf & Country Club continued to lead, reaching 10-under after 36 holes.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mairaj Ahmad Khan (IND) of India competes as Luigi Lodde (ITA) of Italy watches. Khan failed to qualify for the skeet final. ((REUTERS))
Mairaj Ahmad Khan (IND) of India competes as Luigi Lodde (ITA) of Italy watches. Khan failed to qualify for the skeet final. ((REUTERS))
others

Indian men's skeet team wins bronze in ISSF World Cup

PTI, Cairo
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 09:26 AM IST
The Indians beat the Kazakhstan team of David Pochivalov, Eduard Yechshenko and Alexandr Mukhamediyev 6-2 in the bronze medal match on the third competition day of the International Shooting Sport Federation tournament.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Indian boxer Deepak Kumar(HT Photo)
Indian boxer Deepak Kumar(HT Photo)
others

Deepak stuns Olympic champion, enter final at 72nd Strandja Memorial Tournament

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 08:29 PM IST
With this sensational victory, Deepak has secured a place in the final and will aim to clinch the gold medal.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tokyo Olympics could go ahead without fans(Twitter)
Tokyo Olympics could go ahead without fans(Twitter)
others

Tokyo Olympics chief needs some luck and a lot of pluck

By Avishek Roy
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 06:21 PM IST
In the time of Covid-19, seven-time Olympian Seiko Hashimoto has created a positive buzz but next month’s torch relay will be her first stern test
READ FULL STORY
Close
Hima Das(Getty Images for IAAF)
Hima Das(Getty Images for IAAF)
others

Hima inducted as DSP in Assam, says will continue her athletics career

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 04:02 PM IST
Addressing the gathering after her induction as DSP, the 21-year-old Hima revealed that she had dreamt of becoming a police officer when she was young.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Anirban Lahiri in action earlier this month in Hawaii. (Getty Images)
Anirban Lahiri in action earlier this month in Hawaii. (Getty Images)
others

Lahiri closes bitter-sweet round with an eagle for 2-under 70 in Puerto Rico

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 02:00 PM IST
Lahiri was placed T-37, while his senior colleague, Arjun Atwal, seeing action for the first time in four months, scored a 1-under 71 to be. T-52. Daniel Chopra, who played with Lahiri shot 2-over 74.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prime Minister Narendra Modi(PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi(PTI)
others

PM inaugurates Khelo India Winter Games, says will make J&K winter sports hub

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 12:25 PM IST
Athletes from 27 states and Union Territories are competing in the Games which will conclude on March 2.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Image of boxing gloves.(REUTERS)
Image of boxing gloves.(REUTERS)
others

Deepak Kumar enters semis at Strandja Memorial, to take on world champion next

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 10:57 AM IST
Deepak defeated Bulgaria's Darislav Vasilev 5-0 to make the last-four stage and assure India of a second medal at the event.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE PHOTO: Tiger Woods.(REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: Tiger Woods.(REUTERS)
others

Tiger Woods moved to new hospital to continue recovery

Reuters
UPDATED ON FEB 26, 2021 10:53 AM IST
The 15-time major winner underwent surgery to stabilize compound fractures of his tibia and fibula, after the grisly accident on Tuesday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Photo of Hima Das(HT Photo)
Photo of Hima Das(HT Photo)
others

Indian GP 2: Hima wins 200m; long jumper Sreeshankar impresses on return

By Avishek Roy
UPDATED ON FEB 25, 2021 10:20 PM IST
The biggest star on show was Hima Das making a comeback from a back problem but not as a quarter-miler.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Generic image of boxing gloves(REUTERS)
Generic image of boxing gloves(REUTERS)
others

Strandja Memorial Tournament: Boora storms into semis, Manjeet enters last-8

ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 03:45 PM IST
The 2019 national champion Boora outpunched Brazil's Eravio Edson 5-0 to enter in the 69kg semi-finals. With a place in the last-4, Boora is now assured of at least a bronze medal.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac