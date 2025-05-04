Boxing-Alvarez outpoints Scull to reclaim undisputed super middleweight championship

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA -Saul "Canelo" Alvarez re-unified the IBF super middleweight championship with his WBA , WBC and WBO belts with a unanimous decision victory over William Scull on Sunday, setting up a bout with former welterweight champion Terence Crawford in September. HT Image

Cuba's Scull, who had an advantage in height and reach over Alvarez, was unable to find an answer to the Mexican's methodical stalking and effective body blows as he suffered the first loss of his professional boxing career.

"For me it's a boring fight. not trying to win, just trying to survive. I hate these kinds of fights," Alvarez said in his post-fight interview after all three judges awarded him the victory .

Alvarez, who was stripped of the IBF strap last year after choosing to fight Edgar Berlanga over the sanctioning body's number one contender Scull, has now become the undisputed 168-pound champion for the second time.

Scull's quick movements were not enough to evade Alvarez's steady onslaught early on as the Mexican landed strong body blows in the second and fourth rounds, leaving Scull momentarily off balance.

Alvarez, fighting outside the United States and Mexico for the first time, continued stalking the Cuban in the fifth round, but Scull fought back, breaking Alvarez's guard with a right uppercut and pushing him back before catching him with a counter.

"Don't let this guy get bigger and more confident," Alvarez's corner warned him at the end of the sixth round after Scull caught him with another right hand before Alvarez responded with body shots.

Alvarez landed combinations to the body in the seventh round, and caught Scull with a lead left hook near the ropes in the eighth.

Measured attacks to the body continued from Alvarez, as he landed 40 body blows in the bout while Scull managed only six, claiming the 63rd win of his professional career.

Alvarez, 34, said he was looking forward to returning to the ring against undefeated Crawford.

"Crawford is one of the best out there, I like to share the ring with that kind of a fighter. It's my pleasure," he said.

American Crawford, who became the undisputed welterweight champion with a knockout win over Errol Spence Jr. in 2023, said he was ready to take on Alvarez as they faced off in the ring.

"In September I'll show the world what greatness looks like," Crawford said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.