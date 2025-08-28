Ozzie Albies homered for the third time in two games and Jurickson Profar went deep twice to lead the visiting Atlanta Braves to a 12-1 win over the Miami Marlins on Wednesday afternoon. Braves power their way to series-clinching rout of Marlins

Michael Harris II and Matt Olson also homered for the Braves as they capitalized on 11 hits and 10 walks. Joey Wentz earned the win, allowing four hits, two walks and one run in 6 2/3 innings.

Albies tortured Miami over the past two games, going 5-for-10 with nine RBIs to helped the Braves win the final two games of the three-game set. Profar went 2-for-3 with three walks, four runs and two RBIs on Wednesday.

Jake Fraley, acquired last week after the Reds designated him for assignment, went 3-for-5 and manned right field in his first start with Atlanta. Derek Hill drove in the Marlins' only run with a double in the fifth.

Ryan Gusto took the loss, allowing seven hits, five walks and nine runs in 3 2/3 innings. He has allowed 17 earned runs over 15 2/3 innings as a Marlins starter.

Gusto found trouble on the third pitch of the game as leadoff batter Profar pulled a low line drive down the right field line for his first homer.

The Braves made it 3-0 in the third as Profar walked and Olson smacked a 426-foot milestone homer to center. With that bomb, Olson reached 20 homers for the eighth consecutive non-COVID-affected season.

On the next pitch, Gusto hit Ronald Acuna Jr. with a 93-mph sinker that connected with the batter's left-elbow pad. It was the first time all season that Acuna was hit, yet he voiced his displeasure. Both benches emptied and Braves manager Brian Snitker was ejected, but no punches were thrown.

After that, Drake Baldwin walked and Albies homered for a 6-0 lead.

The fourth inning featured two more big hits an Albies two-run single and a Harris RBI single - and the rout was on.

Field Level Media

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.