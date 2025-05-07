Brewers get off to fast start, hang on to edge Astros

Jake Bauers homered to cap a four-run first inning, rookie Chad Patrick took a shutout into the seventh and the Milwaukee Brewers hung on for a 4-3 victory over the visiting Houston Astros on Tuesday night. HT Image

Patrick , who had lost his previous three starts, allowed just one hit through six innings before giving up a three-run homer to Brendan Rodgers with two outs in the seventh.

Yainer Diaz and Jake Meyers reached on consecutive one-out singles. Patrick fanned Victor Caratini, but Rodgers sent a 2-1 pitch the opposite way to right field for his first home run to make it 4-3.

The Astros had three base runners in the eighth off Abner Uribe but failed to score. Jose Altuve walked with one out, but was thrown out at second trying to advance on a ball in the dirt. Isaac Paredes walked and Christian Walker singled, but Nick Mears relieved and got Diaz on a bouncer to short.

Trevor Megill finished with a perfect ninth for his fourth save in five opportunities.

Patrick allowed three runs on four hits in 6 2/3 innings, striking out six and walking one.

The Brewers jumped on Hayden Wesneski for four runs in a 40-pitch first inning. Brice Turang doubled with one out and William Contreras worked an 11-pitch walk. Rhys Hoskins' two-out double scored both runners and Bauers followed with his third homer, sending a 1-2 pitch 416 feet to center.

Wesneski allowed four runs on five hits in four innings, striking out three and walking two in an 80-pitch outing.

Last season, Patrick went 14-1 with a 2.90 ERA in 26 games, including 24 starts, at Triple-A Nashville to earn International League Pitcher of the Year honors, leading the league in wins, ERA, and strikeouts.

