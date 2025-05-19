Brewers regaining scoring touch, face Orioles team looking lost

The Milwaukee Brewers will be looking to build on their most recent offensive showing when they open a three-game series at home against the struggling Baltimore Orioles on Monday. HT Image

Right-hander Quinn Priester starts for Milwaukee, opposed by right-hander Dean Kremer .

The Brewers, who had been shut out in their two previous games and four of their last five, avoided a series sweep with a 5-2 victory over Minnesota on Sunday, snapping the Twins' 13-game winning streak.

Freddy Peralta allowed one run over five innings and Jackson Chourio robbed Royce Lewis of a potential game-tying homer in the eighth with a leaping grab above the center field wall with a runner aboard.

Baltimore lost at home to Washington, 10-4 on Sunday for the Orioles' sixth consecutive defeat and second under interim manager Tony Mansolino, who took over after Brandon Hyde was fired Saturday.

The Nationals pounded out five homers to complete a sweep of the three-game series. Orioles pitchers have given up a major league-high 72 home runs.

"It's tough," Mansolino said after Saturday's loss. "I think as we've kind of had some of our worst moments this year, it was more this story than not. Recently, I don't feel like we've done this. I feel like our pitching actually has held up pretty good here over the last two weeks. Seems like it's good. These last couple days, unfortunate how it's gone."

Rhys Hoskins has been among the Brewers' hottest hitters, batting .337 over his last 30 games, with five homers and 21 RBIs over that span.

The Milwaukee bullpen continues to shine. Abner Uribe tossed a scoreless inning Sunday and has not allowed a run in his last 11 outings. Nick Mears also had a scoreless inning, lowering his ERA to 0.51, allowing one earned run in 17 2/3 innings.

Milwaukee is 19-5 when scoring four runs or more, but 3-20 when scoring three or fewer. The Brewers also are 1-17 when the opponent scores first.

The Brewers are 1-5 in Priester's six starts. His last time out, he allowed one run and three hits in five innings but was saddled with the loss in a 2-0 defeat at Cleveland. Priester, acquired from Boston in early April, has never faced the Orioles.

"His numbers might not be great overall, but the kid battled back," Brewers manager Pat Murphy said following Priester's last start. "He got behind in the count, he walked the leadoff hitter, but he battled and I think you've got to give him credit for what he showed. He's got great potential."

Baltimore is 13-6 when scoring four or more, but 2-24 scoring three or fewer. The Orioles are 3-12 in May.

Kremer has pitched at least five innings in six consecutive starts. He took the loss in his last start, allowing four runs and seven hits in 5 2/3 innings in a 6-3 home loss to the Twins.

Kremer is 0-2 with a 12.00 ERA in two career starts vs. Milwaukee, allowing 12 earned runs in nine innings.

On Sunday, veteran right-hander Kyle Gibson was designated for assignment. Gibson was 0-3 with a 16.78 ERA in four starts with the Orioles. Outfielder Tyler O'Neill went on the 10-day injured list with a left shoulder impingement.

