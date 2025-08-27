Isaac Collins delivered a walk-off sacrifice fly with the bases loaded in the ninth inning as the Milwaukee Brewers salvaged a 9-8 victory over the visiting Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday night after blowing an early six-run lead. Brewers salvage blown lead with walk-off over Diamondbacks

William Contreras singled to open the ninth against Juan Morillo , who came in relief to start the inning. Brandon Lockridge ran for Castillo and Christian Yelich and Andrew Vaughn walked to load the bases.

Kyle Backhus relieved and Sal Frelick flied to center, not deep enough to score Lockridge. Collins then followed with the game-winning sacrifice fly to right.

The Diamondbacks trailed 6-0 after three innings and 8-3 after six, but rallied to tie with three runs in the seventh and two in the eighth.

Contreras homered to pace a five-run third that put the Brewers up 6-0. Turang's 15th homer made it 8-3 in the sixth inning.

Arizona answered with three in the seventh off Tobias Myers to pull within 8-6. Jake McCarthy, Alek Thomas and Geraldo Perdomo each singled to make it 8-4. Ketel Marte followed with a sacrifice fly and Corbin Carroll added an RBI double.

The Diamondbacks bunched four hits to tie it in the eighth, getting a pinch- hit RBI single from Idlemaro Vargas and a run-scoring double by Perdomo.

Corbin Carroll singled to open the ninth off and took second on an error by Frelick. Carroll advanced to third on a ground out, but Shelby Miller fanned Tyler Locklear to end the inning.

Turang walked to open the third and Contreras followed with his 15th homer to make it 3-0.

Yelich and Frelick singled and Andrew Seigler delivered a two-run double to left. Blake Perkins followed with an RBI single, chasing starter Brandon Pfaadt after 2 2/3 innings.

Gabriel Moreno brought the Diamondbacks within 6-3 with two outs in the fourth with his seventh homer, a three-run shot following a single by Marte and Pavin Smith's ground-rule double.

Hard-throwing Brewers rookie Jacob Misiorowski allowed three runs on four hits, striking out 10 and walking one in five innings.

Field Level Media

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.