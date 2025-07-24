Quinn Priester pitched seven solid innings and the Milwaukee Brewers amassed 17 hits to defeat the host Seattle Mariners 10-2 Wednesday afternoon in the finale of a three-game series. Brewers swat 17 hits to sink Mariners, start new streak

Leadoff hitter Brice Turang went 3-for-5 with a double and three RBIs for the Brewers, who bounced back after managing just two hits in a 1-0 loss Tuesday that snapped their 11-game winning streak.

Priester allowed two runs on six hits. The right-hander walked two and struck out six.

The Brewers broke a 2-2 tie with three unearned runs in the fourth. Isaac Collins reached on a fielding error by Seattle shortstop J.P. Crawford and advanced to second on a wild pitch. With two outs, Anthony Seigler was hit by a pitch and Joey Ortiz grounded a run-scoring single to right, with runners ending up at second and third on the throw home that was just tardy. Seigler scored on Turang's infield single and William Contreras grounded a single off a diving Crawford's glove to make it 5-2.

Milwaukee added another run in the fifth as Jackson Chourio, Collins and Tyler Black led off with consecutive singles.

Mariners starter Luis Castillo went five innings and allowed six runs on 10 hits. The right-hander, who had won his previous three starts, didn't walk a batter and fanned seven.

The Brewers added a run in the sixth off reliever Trent Thornton on one-out singles by Turang and Contreras and a two-out hit by Chourio.

In the seventh, Milwaukee scored three more runs with a two-out rally. Seigler and Ortiz singled before Turang hit a two-run double to right. Contreras grounded another single off Crawford's glove to extend the lead to 10-2.

The Brewers took a 2-0 edge when they opened the second with three hits. Collins grounded a single to center, Black doubled to right and Blake Perkins drove in both with a double into the left-center gap.

The Mariners tied it in the bottom of the inning. Jorge Polanco led off with a double to right and, two outs later, Dominic Canzone did the same to cut the deficit in half. Ben Williamson followed with a bloop single into shallow center to plate the tying run.

